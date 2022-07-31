Mustang Vs Camaro Drag Race Proves Age-Old Rivalry Is Alive And Well

www.motor1.com
Jason Thorpe
4d ago
Camaros are Mustang wannabes, that is why they are going to stop making them.
11
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
1977 Trans Am SE with Fourteen Miles Selling at Mecum Harrisburg This Weekend
This great classic pony car is a special breed of American performance icon. We all remember watching the incredible Smokey And The Bandit when we were kids as the stunning 1977 Trans Am caught our eyes and cemented our love for American pony cars forever. Nowadays, it's hard to picture a more iconic and beautiful vehicle than the mysterious and sleek Firebird, which we all fell in love with. Whether you're a fan of that old movie or just of the great style and legendary presence of the second-generation Firebird, we've all dreamed of owning an example at some point. But unfortunately, the opportunity rarely presents itself to purchase a well-kept example of this insane highway racer.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Plymouth Hemi Superbird Auctions For Record Amount
It might be difficult to imagine, but back when they were released, the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were difficult to sell, even with their limited production numbers. Many consumers found the front nose cone and tall rear wing to be far too garish for their tastes, fearing they would be mocked while cruising Main Street. Today, the two homologation specials are hot collectors items with values which keep rising to new levels. The latest example comes via a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird which crossed the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car
As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV
We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the […]
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
