Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!

Crafts and more at the Tioga County Fair!
Be sure to visit the Arts and Crafts Barn during the Tioga County Fair, planned for Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 this year at the fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. New this year is a contest that will take place throughout fair week. Cinda Goodrich, Fair Board member and Arts &...
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Tioga County’s 56th Annual Fair starts August 7th!
MANSFIELD, PA — The 56th Pennsylvania Tioga County Fair, “Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive”, at the Whitneyville Fair Grounds is August 7th through August 13th. The schedule is packed every day with something for all ages that is interesting, fun and delicious. Don’t miss the...
Chemung County Fair begins
Horseheads, NY (WENY)-- For the 180th consecutive year, the Chemung County Fair open its gates, and there is plenty for you and your family to do throughout the course of the week. Gates will open at 11 AM through Friday and 10 AM on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is five...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On July 21, 2022, property located at 68 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Richard Prokop to Michael Hopkins for $124,900. On July 22, 2022, property located at 256 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Maryann Dubee to Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber for $20,000. On July...
Berkshire celebrates blueberries and books
Berkshire’s annual Blueberry and Book Festival, held on July 23, gathered the community together for a bursting-with-blueberries town-wide event. The day started early with a blueberry pancake breakfast, held at the fire station. Throughout the day, fest-goers enjoyed a chicken barbeque, baked goods, multiple vendors and artisans, basket raffles,...
BRC plans Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication; Dedication, bonfire, food to highlight event
The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) is pleased to announce that the final (north) section of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway was completed on June 15, 2022. David Black’s team, Siteworx Inc. of Whitney Point, did a fantastic job on the walkway, in addition to leveling the space outside walkway perimeter.
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
Throwback Thursdays at the Unadilla Drive-In
UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August. Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m. Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
County Route 70 in Avoca to Close Beginning August 15th
AVOCA, N.Y. (WENY) - County Route 70 in Avoca is set to close beginning August 15th. The Steuben County Department of Public Works says the route will be closed to all traffic between Wessels Road and County Route 6. This will take place from August 15th through the 23rd, 7 AM to 4 PM.
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Local business rallies community to help after Elmira Heights Fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As […]
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
