Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Cost Estimates for New Jail
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board discussed cost estimates for a new county jail with engineering firm ISG. The $12,032,000 facility would include 20 cells, four holding rooms, a Sally Port for prisoner intake, along with other furniture and interior items, site construction with underground utilities and a 15-percent contingency fund for the jail to be located south of the current law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The Board is expected to continue discussions with Northland Securities about getting the proposed project ready for a public vote in November.
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Will Look At Financing For Communication System
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval financing for the communications system and dispatch radio console and a proposed form of engagement letter. Also, the Supervisors will consider for approval a Guthrie Center Communications Block Time Agreement and a 2022 Homestead Tax Credit Applications.
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
IA-25 In Guthrie County Closed Through Oct. 20 For Bridge Repairs Starting Next Week
Iowa Highway 25 in southern Guthrie County will be closed for more than two months beginning next week. Crews are scheduled to start deck repairs on the bridge spanning Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The work is expected to last through Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. IA-25 traffic will be detoured around the work zone by jogging about 3.5 miles west on Interstate 80 and turning around at Casey (Exit 83). The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert when traveling through construction zones. Iowa travel information is always available online at 511ia.org or by calling 511 for the latest updates.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 2
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson continues his conversation about the William Wagner materials the county has as well as the county rebranding and courthouse renovations.
Greene County Historical Society to Host Pair of Programs
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a pair of programs later this week. The regular monthly event that happens the first Friday of the month will take place at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. Attendees will challenge the historical society’s “Trivia Team” with questions about local history starting at 12:45pm. The three person team of the historical society executive director Roger Aegerter and board members Nancy Hanaman and Chuck Offenburger are undefeated at 1-0 after taking down Greene County Farm Bureau members at their annual picnic last year.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 3, 2022
9:02am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of West Sunset Road, Jefferson. 5:33pm: A deputy investigated a theft in the 700 block of Harding Street, Churdan. In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an...
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Congresswomen Cindy Axne
We discuss the Chip Act, National Weather Service and other national news with Congresswomen Axne.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce Announces July Yard Of The Month
The Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club recently announced the July Yard Of The Month. Chamber President Shannon Neff-Muell says that the yard of the month winner went to Del and Sharon Wedemeyer. Neff-Muell states that the yard of the month initiative continues to spruce up Guthrie Center.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
