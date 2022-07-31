ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

VIN'S PEOPLE: A salute for retiring FHP auxiliary trooper, Vietnam vet

By Vin Mannix
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
A salute to Tony Shaw, retiring after 10 years as an auxiliary trooper with Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop F in Bradenton. That’s after spending 20 years as a volunteer Special Police Officer in Westfield, N.J.

Much respect, as well, to the former Marine officer who was wounded in Vietnam.

Tony did it all with the FHP Auxiliary.

As auxiliary quartermaster, he made sure members had necessary equipment and uniforms. He shuttled spare cars from the Bradenton station for repairs, tires and upgrades, saving time for troopers and supervisors. He also assisted with emergency road closures, including the Skyway, responding day or night when he was called.

All told, Tony volunteered nearly 9,300 hours with the FHPA.

“The amount of assistance he provided to the highway patrol, residents and visitors to Florida as an unpaid volunteer is nothing short of remarkable,” said Joe Filice, a captain with the FHPA.

• Say it ain’t so! Angela Williams hit the Big 6-0!

• Salutes to Deputies Tristan Knutson and Hurley Smith for confronting and disarming a suspect who’d been demanding money from victims. Putting the victims' safety above their own and possibly saving lives, the pair are the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of the Month for June.

• That’s 50 years of wedded bliss for Belinda and Charles Hulen.

• And 36 for Sherry and John Reed.

• And 16 for Beth and Jim Borgen.

Alexa Griffin, Jillian Loudermilk, Amber Polis and Ella Stockton are captains of the Manatee High Sugar ’Canes for the upcoming school year.

Craig Broeker is new director of Respiratory Therapy and Jenelle Anderson new manager of Respiratory Therapy at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Craig came from Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. Jenelle started her career as an emergency room registrar at MMH in 1999, then became a respiratory therapist before taking a leadership role at Bayfront St. Petersburg Hospital in 2010.

Louis Murrell is 62.

• Big ups to Southeast High ’22 grad Jairis Gomez, recipient of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football scholarship. Next up, she’ll be a Florida State Seminole.

John Vita is 57.

Darcey Oakley Reecher is new director of Children’s Ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church.

• And the Manatee Community Foundation’s new voting members on its board of directors are attorney Nurisha Harvey, Dive Into Reading co-creator Amanda Horne and community leader Susie Walters.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. Twitter: @vinmannix.

