Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 31, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal
Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion
DOJ responds to McGuiness’ claims of unfair trial: ‘She is wrong’
Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent
Culture
Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary competitors
9 Delaware restaurants earn Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
UD’s REP to offer 2-play season, bonus shows
Want to help the Rehoboth Art League? Drink this new Dogfish IPA
Business
Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach
DOJ: Buffett-owned mortgage firm guilty of redlining in NCCo
Government
Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware
What would a road diet look like? What would it do?
AG candidate Murray sues Dept. of Elections over mail-in voting
Murderkill River emergency dredging project to begin Aug. 1
Education
‘Be bold, be authentic, be kind’ says new Smyrna superintendent
Spark: A premier summer camp with something for everyone
LYTE celebrates its fifth class, 100% graduation rate
Freedom Schools likely to stay after successful first year
Christina School District partners with Giant to fight hunger
Appo family fun festival, school supply giveaway Aug. 6
