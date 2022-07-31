ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 31, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgpNS_0gzQ1Qh800

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal
Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion
DOJ responds to McGuiness’ claims of unfair trial: ‘She is wrong’
Here’s how $600M in COVID education money was spent

Culture

Baking up a good time: State Fair attracts culinary competitors
9 Delaware restaurants earn Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
UD’s REP to offer 2-play season, bonus shows
Want to help the Rehoboth Art League? Drink this new Dogfish IPA

Business

Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach
DOJ: Buffett-owned mortgage firm guilty of redlining in NCCo

Government

Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware
What would a road diet look like? What would it do?
AG candidate Murray sues Dept. of Elections over mail-in voting
Murderkill River emergency dredging project to begin Aug. 1

Education

‘​​Be bold, be authentic, be kind’ says new Smyrna superintendent
Spark: A premier summer camp with something for everyone
LYTE celebrates its fifth class, 100% graduation rate
Freedom Schools likely to stay after successful first year
Christina School District partners with Giant to fight hunger
Appo family fun festival, school supply giveaway Aug. 6

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now

Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches

It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Smyrna, DE
WBOC

Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
Delaware LIVE News

WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs

Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware.  Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
abovethelaw.com

These Firms Have The Nuances Of Delaware Law On Lockdown

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which five firms received the 2022 designation as Law360 Delaware Powerhouses?. Hint: The firms range from 100+-year-old regional firms that were around at the vanguard of Delaware’s prominence in business law, to small — but powerful — Biglaw outposts.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Winterthur offers $2 admission to SNAP members

  Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library now offers $2 admission for up to four people  to those who receive the modern version of food stamps. The goal, through Museums for All and ACCESS Delaware, is to allow people who may not otherwise be able to afford admission a chance to visit regularly and enjoy the art, nature and history  Winterthur ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christina School District#A Good Time#Family Fun#Road Diet#Pdf#Doj#Culture Baking#Delaware 450k#Ag#Lyte#Freedom Schools#Giant
Cape Gazette

Spacious home in a country setting

This sweet single family home on McKenzie Court Could be your new home. Are you looking for a spacious home that offers an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large yard with firepit to relax by all in a country setting yet close to everything? You should have McKenzie Court on your list of homes to tour.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot

One became the law of the land. The other went up in smoke.  Both involved years of planning, hundreds of meetings, thousands of stakeholder discussions and countless compromises.  The difference? One bill had the support of Gov. John Carney — the other didn’t.  With his signature, the Healthy Delaware Families Act became the 151st General Assembly’s big winner, while his ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware

Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Video: Delaware Memorial Bridge To Undergo Multi-Year Deck Rehab

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) will begin a multi-year project on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge after Labor Day. The project includes removal of the top 2” of the existing deck slabs and replacement with an Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) overlay on the New Jersey-bound Span of Delaware Memorial Bridge. Using hydro demolition, two inches of the old deck will be removed, the reinforcing mat repaired, transverse deck relief joints and expansion joints replace, and a UHPC deck overlay added.
DELAWARE STATE
outandaboutnow.com

It Takes More Than A Village

Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Autism Delaware sets beach picnic Aug. 21

Autism Delaware’s Beach Picnic is back and set for 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Main Beach Picnic Pavilion in Cape Henlopen State Park. Attendees will enjoy food, fun, games, and arts and crafts. Cost is $10 per family. Registration is required prior to the event....
DELAWARE STATE
thisis50.com

“Man In The Mirror”, A Delaware Hip-hop Collaboration

Rap/hip-hop “Justin Croney” aka JustAPOLLO the Wilmington, DE native is set for his next release, with fellow Delaware artist Lou’ Maurice debuting 9/1/22 on ALL major platforms. After breaking the ice with his latest single, ROCKSTAR, the first of ten collaborations with BILLBOARD #1 PRODUCER KING WIZARD...
MyChesCo

Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy