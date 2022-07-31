Rep. Dave Lislegard receives CGMC Legislator of Distinction Award

ST. PAUL—Representative Dave Lislegard was recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) on July 28 during the Coalition’s summer conference in Red Wing for his positive impact on the state’s tax policy.

Rep. Lislegard, a Democrat from Aurora, is serving his second term in the Minnesota House. The Legislator of Distinction Award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding legislative session.

As the Vice Chair of the House Tax Committee and influential member of the Tax Conference Committee, Rep. Lislegard acted as a prominent voice for Greater Minnesota. Rep. Lislegard was a strong advocate for legislation that supported a variety of the CGMC’s tax priorities, including the Local Government Aid (LGA) formula reform and appropriation increase proposals. Through his work, Rep. Lislegard proposed LGA plans that sought to help keep property taxes low and alleviate the economic burden on Greater Minnesota.

“Rep. Lislegard came into the 2022 legislative session ready to fight for more LGA funding,” said Pat Baustian, president of the CGMC and mayor of Luverne. “His leadership is a key reason the LGA appropriation increase was included in the tax conference committee agreement.”

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.