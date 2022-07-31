ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC League of Super-Pets review – a dog’s dinner

Ruff ride… DC League of Super-Pets. Warner Bros Pictures

Viewed from the first few days, the school summer holidays can look like a long, grinding haul of endless empty afternoons and abandoned art projects. With that in mind, there might come a point at which watching the abject DC League of Super-Pets may fleetingly seem like a good idea. But then, by the end of the holidays, poking cutlery into plug sockets might fleetingly seem like a good idea.

This animated spin-off posits that when the infant Superman was launched into space from the dying planet of Krypton, his puppy hitched a ride alongside him. Fast-forward, and the pair share everything, including super powers. But Superman’s burgeoning romance with Lois Lane causes Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) to momentarily take his eye off the squeaky pet toy, allowing a power-crazed, hairless guinea pig to wreak havoc on the city. It’s formulaic, uninspired stuff, an artless, mirthless mess that leans heavily on the familiarity of the characters – Batman, Wonder Woman and others cameo – while also undermining the integrity of the DC universe.

