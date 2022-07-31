COVID traumatized a generation of N.J. nurses. Many are in crisis and leaving the field.

I've been a nurse for 36 years. I've seen through the years the younger generations getting mentally weaker and weaker. I don't put the blame on them. So many were helicopters by their parents growing up and now can't handle the hardships of life. Nursing and Healthcare are hard careers. I wouldn't change my career for anything. Oh, and guess what, many older nurses I speak to, don't want to be called Heroes. WE ARE NURSES. No other description is needed.
I’m so sorry for them. It must have been awful working during the initial stages of the pandemic and then to live with those memories. To make it worse there are millions of people claiming it was a hoax and the hospitals were exaggerating the deaths. Disgraceful and insulting to the health professionals who gave their all to their patients. I hope they get the support they need because we need them!
