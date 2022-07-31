Milwaukee activists protest for abortion rights outside downtown meeting of Federalist Society

dailybadgerbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
CBS 58
Politicians, political experts weigh in on RNC in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Friday, Aug. 5, we'll likely know if the Republican National Convention will be coming to Milwaukee in 2024. Political experts and leaders here in Wisconsin, are weighing in on that possibility, with Nashville ending their bid to have the convention. Visit Milwaukee officials say this...
Milwaukee County Board split on ballot referenda for November
November referendum proposals have caused a stir on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Two referenda, one dealing with banning assault-style weapons and another regarding cannabis legalization, passed, while another referendum that would have asked voters about abortion bans was rejected. Although the passage of the two referenda has earned the praise of some board […] The post Milwaukee County Board split on ballot referenda for November appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
wearegreenbay.com
School district in Wisconsin makes decision on pride flags, use of pronouns
KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One school district in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a decision to ban the use of political flags, including pride flags, and not allowing pronouns in email signature lines. On July 26, the Kettle Moraine School District held a school board meeting and among...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for ‘swatting’
When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into “swatting” incidents in several states, court records show.According to a federal search warrant filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which was unsealed Wednesday, Kya Nelson had already been involved in swatting incidents in California, Florida and Alabama in the months before the Kentucky case.In the previous cases, FBI Special Agent Jeremy Durk wrote in the warrant hackers illegally took over control of ring doorbell cameras to help carry out the swatting schemes. Swatting is the harassment tactic where a person reports a fake crime with the sole purpose of provoking a SWAT team and other large police response to unsuspecting homes and businesses.According to the warrant, Ring contacted FBI agents in Los Angeles in November 2020 to report several cases of swatting involving unauthorized access to their devices. That same month, in Hunstville, Alabama, a caller falsely reported a shooting at a “neighbor’s” house. A responding officer, the warrant said, heard a man’s voice coming from the ring device at the home. “The man claimed to engage in swatting for entertainment, and that he was part of a group who used leaked account credentials to gain access to doorbells,” Durk wrote. The voice also claimed to have a website where the group streamed live videos of swatting incidents. The doorbell company, Durk said, provided agents with a list of IP addresses the company identified as having been used in the illegal access, along with a spreadsheet of approximate geographical locations for each IP address. He also said Ring identified three user accounts on the instant messaging platform Discord it believed were connected to the swatting incidents.Durk added a Discord employee contacted him directly to share information about accounts tied to the swatting.Agents analyzed the information from Ring and Discord to draw a connection between accounts on the messaging platform to emails, usernames and IP addresses. One IP address, Druk wrote, was used to log into Ring customer accounts and a user on Discord. He said the IP address was assigned to a Charter Communications account at Nelson’s home in Racine.Durk also noted a Twitter account, using the same IP address, responded to a tweet about a Ring swatting incident in North Port Florida, writing, “haha, me and my friends did this.”Twitter records, Durk said, showed the tweet was generated from an account with the same IP address at Nelson’s home. The following month, Durk wrote, records from TextNow indicated a phone number used to carry out a swatting call in West Covina, California and Hunstville was listed for an email address containing a variation of Nelson’s name as well as the IP address associated with Nelson’s Racine home.A search of federal court records do not show any federal criminal charges against Nelson in the swatting cases.Nelson did, however, plead guilty in March 2022 to making the threats against the Kentucky high school. Kentucky Department of Corrections records indicate a judge sentenced Nelson to 12 years in prison. The records show he is eligible for parole in 2024.
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
Fentanyl declared health crisis in Waukesha, Washington counties
Elected officials will meet at 9 a.m. and plan to lay out the actions they're taking in both Waukesha and Washington counties to address what they've labeled a fentanyl crisis.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
ozaukeepress.com
Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire
Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man now investigated for fraud
Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Milwaukee that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
German Fest thrives in return from pandemic hiatus
MILWAUKEE — Nine-year-old Barnaby couldn’t be more excited to run in his seventh Dachshund Derby race. “He’s won three times, so we have high hopes for him today,” said Tonya Klein, one of Barnaby’s owners. Klein and Chris Willey, Barnaby’s owners, said they saw these...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee
Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
René Haebig Obituary (1942 – 2020) – Kenosha, WI
René Matthew Haebig, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Greendale, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 19, 1942, in Marshfield, WI, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Reva (Renné) Haebig. He moved to Kenosha in 1944 and attended local schools, including St. Mark’s School and graduated from Kenosha High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Carthage College, and his master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
One dead in fatal shooting on Racine’s north side | Crime and Courts
RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine’s north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said. The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
Comments / 3