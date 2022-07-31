Thomas Bonofiglio Obituary (1940 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
René Haebig Obituary (1942 – 2020) – Kenosha, WI
René Matthew Haebig, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Greendale, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 19, 1942, in Marshfield, WI, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Reva (Renné) Haebig. He moved to Kenosha in 1944 and attended local schools, including St. Mark’s School and graduated from Kenosha High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Carthage College, and his master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
Felix Gallo Obituary (1924 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Felix Gallo, Jr., 97 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Monday, August 1, 2022, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie. He was born September 6, 1924, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Felice and Tommasina (Torcaso) Gallo. Felix bravely defended freedom as he served his country in WWII from 1943 to 1945. On May 12, 1956, he married his “best girl” Florence Barth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, WI. Felix spent 40 years as an inspector at American Motors Corporation and Chrysler Corporation. A lifelong Catholic who grew up playing ball in the fields behind Holy Rosary Church, he volunteered his time to the church upon retirement.
Michael Vandenhouten Obituary (2022) – Green Bay, WI
Feb 3, 1994 – July 30, 2022. MILWAUKEE – Michael J. Vandenhouten, 28, Milwaukee, formerly of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on February 3, 1994, in Madison to Peter and Katherine (Buss) Vandenhouten. He was a 2012, graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Michael then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison receiving a degree in business. He worked in the sales field, previously with Imperial Supplies and most recently with Sciton.
Racine Starving Artist Fair returns to DeKoven Center on Aug. 7
The Starving Artist Fair returns to the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, on Aug. 7. The outdoor event features the work of over 120 artists, who will display and showcase various mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, glass, mixed media, metalwork, fine jewelry making, woodworking, graphic arts, and more. All pieces of art are priced under $300 at this fair.
Racine’s Norah Roberts gets hot, stays hot in rallying past Kenosha’s Kylie Walker to claim Sherri Steinhauer title in one-hole playoff | WPGA Juniors
To say Kylie Walker felt comfortable with her position making the turn Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton, ahead by three strokes during the final round of the Sherri Steinhauer Girls Invitational, would be putting it mildly. The Kenosha golfer, a rising junior at Westosha Central High School...
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
One dead in fatal shooting on Racine’s north side | Crime and Courts
RACINE — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting on Racine’s north side Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department said. The shooting was reported on Yout Street, between LaSalle and Green streets, a woman in the neighborhood told The Journal Times. The woman told a reporter there was another woman standing outside the police scene tape who was screaming, saying it was her child who had been shot.
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
Kenosha’s Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue | Entertainment
KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, Aug. 4, with performances by Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch, described as “the next generation of country music.”. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue...
Finale weekend for Kenosha Opera Festival’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ | Entertainment
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Opera Festival, which launched in the fall of 2019, continues its main stage production, “The Barber of Seville,” with two more performances: 7 tonight, Aug. 4, and 7 pm Saturday, Aug. 6. Performances take place at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514...
$17.4 million sale of multihousing community in Milwaukee
JLL closed the $17.4 million sale of Freshwater Apartments, a 76-unit, mixed-use apartment building in the Harbor District of Milwaukee. JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $17.4 million sale of Freshwater Apartments, a 76-unit, mixed-use apartment building in the Harbor District on the eastern edge of Walker’s Point in downtown Milwaukee.
Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts
BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers. Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Lirttle League for Aug. 4 |
12U Little League becomes only second Kenosha team to win state championship, will play on ESPN Friday. Six years ago, Bradford graduate Adam Meier, 44, had the opportunity to coach Kenosha’s only Little League state champion. On Friday, he gets to do it again, on national TV, and this...
House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News
The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
School year preparation: 5 tips from teachers
Summer vacation will come soon to an end. Before we know it, the school year will be well underway. Students will be hitting the books, preparing for exams, and grinding through the school year. However, prior to classes starting, it is essential for parents/guardians and students to prepare for the year ahead.
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for ‘swatting’
When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into “swatting” incidents in several states, court records show.According to a federal search warrant filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which was unsealed Wednesday, Kya Nelson had already been involved in swatting incidents in California, Florida and Alabama in the months before the Kentucky case.In the previous cases, FBI Special Agent Jeremy Durk wrote in the warrant hackers illegally took over control of ring doorbell cameras to help carry out the swatting schemes. Swatting is the harassment tactic where a person reports a fake crime with the sole purpose of provoking a SWAT team and other large police response to unsuspecting homes and businesses.According to the warrant, Ring contacted FBI agents in Los Angeles in November 2020 to report several cases of swatting involving unauthorized access to their devices. That same month, in Hunstville, Alabama, a caller falsely reported a shooting at a “neighbor’s” house. A responding officer, the warrant said, heard a man’s voice coming from the ring device at the home. “The man claimed to engage in swatting for entertainment, and that he was part of a group who used leaked account credentials to gain access to doorbells,” Durk wrote. The voice also claimed to have a website where the group streamed live videos of swatting incidents. The doorbell company, Durk said, provided agents with a list of IP addresses the company identified as having been used in the illegal access, along with a spreadsheet of approximate geographical locations for each IP address. He also said Ring identified three user accounts on the instant messaging platform Discord it believed were connected to the swatting incidents.Durk added a Discord employee contacted him directly to share information about accounts tied to the swatting.Agents analyzed the information from Ring and Discord to draw a connection between accounts on the messaging platform to emails, usernames and IP addresses. One IP address, Druk wrote, was used to log into Ring customer accounts and a user on Discord. He said the IP address was assigned to a Charter Communications account at Nelson’s home in Racine.Durk also noted a Twitter account, using the same IP address, responded to a tweet about a Ring swatting incident in North Port Florida, writing, “haha, me and my friends did this.”Twitter records, Durk said, showed the tweet was generated from an account with the same IP address at Nelson’s home. The following month, Durk wrote, records from TextNow indicated a phone number used to carry out a swatting call in West Covina, California and Hunstville was listed for an email address containing a variation of Nelson’s name as well as the IP address associated with Nelson’s Racine home.A search of federal court records do not show any federal criminal charges against Nelson in the swatting cases.Nelson did, however, plead guilty in March 2022 to making the threats against the Kentucky high school. Kentucky Department of Corrections records indicate a judge sentenced Nelson to 12 years in prison. The records show he is eligible for parole in 2024.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it’ll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today’s UV index is high. The sun’s rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Milwaukee DPW has started implementing traffic safety improvements
As part of an effort to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee, the Department of Public Works began implementing its 2022 traffic safety improvements on Monday. Over 30 intersections across the city will be affected by the change. DPW began its “rapid implementation” projects in 2020 with two pilot programs on...
