Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus: Benzema and Asensio score in pre-season win

Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
West Ham agree deal with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after agreeing to pay the £17.5m release clause in his Burnley contract, 90min can confirm.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
PSG complete signing of Renato Sanches on five-year deal
PSG have completed the signing of Reanto Sanches from Lille on a long-term contract.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City player Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Rapids will pay $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for...
The all-time top goalscorers in MLS history
Kei Kamara scored his 133rd MLS regular-season goal against Nashville SC, but where does he stand in the league's all-time top marksmen?
Folarin Balogun completes season-long loan to Stade Reims
Folarin Balogun has left Arsenal on a season-long loan to Stade Reims.
