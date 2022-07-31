ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHq41_0gzPxCce00
1 / 30 Tripadvisor

#30. Destination Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgLda_0gzPxCce00
2 / 30 Tripadvisor

#29. Grand Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 1284 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2506
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eekFj_0gzPxCce00
3 / 30 Tripadvisor

#28. Dough Mama

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3335 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1115
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAC5P_0gzPxCce00
4 / 30 Tripadvisor

#27. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 627 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-1060
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoL0Y_0gzPxCce00
5 / 30 Tripadvisor

#26. Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 346 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-4510
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upSBJ_0gzPxCce00
6 / 30 Tripadvisor

#25. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBJDo_0gzPxCce00
7 / 30 Tripadvisor

#24. Stav’s Diner

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yx3Rw_0gzPxCce00
8 / 30 Tripadvisor

#23. Sunny Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BucO1_0gzPxCce00
9 / 30 Tripadvisor

#22. Beechwold Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktbcm_0gzPxCce00
10 / 30 Tripadvisor

#21. Market Stand Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 350 N High St Hyatt Regency Columbus, Columbus, OH 43215-2006
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv3WE_0gzPxCce00
11 / 30 Tripadvisor

#20. Scrambler Marie’s Breakfast Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8679 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-4052
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inUE_0gzPxCce00
12 / 30 Tripadvisor

#19. La Chatelaine French Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1550 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3921
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpCpm_0gzPxCce00
13 / 30 Tripadvisor

#18. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2103 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUH1M_0gzPxCce00
14 / 30 Tripadvisor

#17. Mimi’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1428 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30 Tripadvisor

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4770 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1355
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZpeI_0gzPxCce00
16 / 30 Tripadvisor

#15. German Village Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9Z01_0gzPxCce00
17 / 30 Tripadvisor

#14. Tasi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 680 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-1518
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxY8q_0gzPxCce00
18 / 30 Tripadvisor

#13. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfYAT_0gzPxCce00
19 / 30 Tripadvisor

#12. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d4c8_0gzPxCce00
20 / 30 Tripadvisor

#11. Valters at the Maennerchor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: German, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-2524
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qn0ak_0gzPxCce00
21 / 30 Tripadvisor

#10. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 496 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-5603
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV9bL_0gzPxCce00
22 / 30 Tripadvisor

#9. Skillet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 410 E Whittier St Corner of Whittier & Beech Streets, Columbus, OH 43206-2329
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLSPz_0gzPxCce00
23 / 30 Tripadvisor

#8. Katalina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1105 Pennsylvania Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-7300
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7BGC_0gzPxCce00
24 / 30 Tripadvisor

#7. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Easton Town Centre 4015 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IkW5_0gzPxCce00
25 / 30 Tripadvisor

#6. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvmMV_0gzPxCce00
26 / 30 Tripadvisor

#5. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAMpk_0gzPxCce00
27 / 30 Tripadvisor

#4. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 951 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2406
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXaSX_0gzPxCce00
28 / 30 Tripadvisor

#3. Mozart’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: German, Hungarian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1554
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCluO_0gzPxCce00
29 / 30 Tripadvisor

#2. Pistacia Vera

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHGEb_0gzPxCce00
30 / 30 Tripadvisor

#1. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1031 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201-3629
Read more on Tripadvisor

