Video: Pleasant and warm across NH

By Mike Haddad
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Video: Dangerous heat, humidity in New Hampshire

Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in today. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Use all the common sense rules for high heat and humidity today, stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
ENVIRONMENT
Record-breaking heat hits New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years. Manchester and Portsmouth hit new record temperatures, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The humidity made it feel even hotter, with...
MANCHESTER, NH
Video: High temps and lots of sunshine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heat and humidity will continue to build in over the next few days as we'll eventually dodge rain and storm chances as well. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but it will remain very warm with highs in the 80s most places and near 90 in southern NH away from the coastline (sea breeze). Plenty of sunshine otherwise with a light westerly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
#New Hampshire#Hot Weather#Severe Weather
Video: Chance of passing showers, storms in New Hampshire

The heat and humidity ramps up again, along with our chances for showers and storms. The hottest day this week will be Thursday with highs in the mid-90s!. More humid this afternoon. Some sunshine and an approaching front will lead to a few pop-up showers or a passing thunderstorm. The coverage of these showers will be widely scattered, and more isolated heading south. Highs will be in the 80s, to a few southern spots reaching 90 with a light southwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
92 Moose

2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine

Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
NH Chronicle: Business is blooming at these flower farms

Wednesday, August 10th — Tonight, flower farms are popping up all over NH, growing beautiful native blooms ready to brighten anyone's day. We head to two farms that are focused on sustainable organic farming methods and making people and pollinators happy along the way. Plus, we head to Holderness...
NEW BOSTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
I-95 FM

Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
Fisher Cats hold benefit night Wednesday for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is still plenty of time to help donate to WMUR's Relief for Ukraine. More than $344,000 has been raised so far thanks to partners and viewers. >> How to donate to support Ukraine relief: Visit this link, text "NH4Ukraine" to 41444 or mail a check made out to Granite United Way with "NH 4 Ukraine" in the memo line to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101 <<
MANCHESTER, NH

