Video: Pleasant and warm across NH

Video: Dangerous heat, humidity in New Hampshire
Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in today. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Use all the common sense rules for high heat and humidity today, stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
Record-breaking heat hits New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years. Manchester and Portsmouth hit new record temperatures, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The humidity made it feel even hotter, with...
Video: Hot, humid Thursday with scattered storms; Heat advisory posted for this afternoon
Video: High temps and lots of sunshine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heat and humidity will continue to build in over the next few days as we'll eventually dodge rain and storm chances as well. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but it will remain very warm with highs in the 80s most places and near 90 in southern NH away from the coastline (sea breeze). Plenty of sunshine otherwise with a light westerly breeze.
Video: Chance of passing showers, storms in New Hampshire
The heat and humidity ramps up again, along with our chances for showers and storms. The hottest day this week will be Thursday with highs in the mid-90s!. More humid this afternoon. Some sunshine and an approaching front will lead to a few pop-up showers or a passing thunderstorm. The coverage of these showers will be widely scattered, and more isolated heading south. Highs will be in the 80s, to a few southern spots reaching 90 with a light southwesterly breeze.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
NH Chronicle: Business is blooming at these flower farms
Wednesday, August 10th — Tonight, flower farms are popping up all over NH, growing beautiful native blooms ready to brighten anyone's day. We head to two farms that are focused on sustainable organic farming methods and making people and pollinators happy along the way. Plus, we head to Holderness...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m....
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
‘Pack a Pack’ drive underway; school supplies donated by Granite Staters begin arriving
CONCORD, N.H. — WMUR’s annual Pack a Pack school supply drive is underway. WMUR is teaming up with some incredible organizations to provide backpacks full of necessities for New Hampshire children. The goal is to give away 3,000 backpacks, along with nutritious snacks from the New Hampshire Food...
Fisher Cats hold benefit night Wednesday for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is still plenty of time to help donate to WMUR's Relief for Ukraine. More than $344,000 has been raised so far thanks to partners and viewers. >> How to donate to support Ukraine relief: Visit this link, text "NH4Ukraine" to 41444 or mail a check made out to Granite United Way with "NH 4 Ukraine" in the memo line to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101 <<
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
