PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

butlerradio.com
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties
INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host four regional job fairs to fill positions in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter...
butlerradio.com
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
butlerradio.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Long Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Paving Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties
INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion Counties starting August 8, 2022. This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
wtae.com
No record of McKeesport or its contractors notifying PA One Call prior to explosion at worksite
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed there's no record of the contractors or the city of McKeesport notifying Pennsylvania One Call of the work being done at the city-owned former YWCA building which precededan explosion there Tuesday morning. Such notification is required by state law, so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight traffic delays on I-70 triggered by North Belle Vernon bridge replacement
Motorists on Interstate 70 will encounter overnight traffic slowdowns and stoppages beginning Wednesday evening, as crews work to replace a bridge over the highway in North Belle Vernon. According to PennDOT, traffic will be interrupted in 15-minute intervals between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The rolling traffic delays...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS
Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service. The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. The second tornado...
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
butlerradio.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Comments / 0