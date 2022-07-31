Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

www.fox43.com
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Someone hit a major Powerball jackpot at a Lancaster County retailer. The winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3 at a Turkey Hill, located on 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $100,000 dollars. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66 and the red Powerball 11, to win the money.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
Harrisburg bans trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches from traveling under train bridge on Front Street
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced they are making additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. The city, in partnership with PennDOT, has banned vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches or taller from traveling on...
Car dealers becoming targets for catalytic converter thefts
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise across the country, including in South Central Pennsylvania. “Now that we’re in the situation we’re in, I think it’s pressuring certain individuals to turn to crime and it’s unfortunate this is an easy target," said Mike Dorazio, who owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Remains of missing Shippensburg woman discovered in Florida
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The remains of a woman reported missing in Shippensburg earlier this year have been found in Florida, and her death is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to State Police. Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, was reported missing on Feb. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police...
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Harrisburg police searching for man allegedly responsible for running over motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man involved in an alleged hit-and-run. On July 22, the department responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a vehicle accident. Responding officers discovered that a large SUV approached and allegedly...
State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
4-year-old died following York County farm tractor crash
A four-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in a farm tractor crash on the morning of July 29. Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who also died in the crash. According to his autopsy, Jeffery Fisher passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to...
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
