Ben Whittaker Pleased Overall With Pro Debut, Eyes Quick Ring Return

Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico
Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
Mares On Return From Second Detached Retina: I Want To Go Out On My Own Terms
The two independent retina specialists that the California State Athletic Commission chose weren’t the only ones Abner Mares needed to convince that he should return to boxing. Mares’ wife, Nathalie, and his two daughters, 16-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Amber, didn’t want him to fight again. He won world titles...
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
Riakporhe Details The Hunger of Joshua as Usyk Rematch Draws Closer
Cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe has been training alongside with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The British superstar is getting prepared for his upcoming rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Joshua will attempt to bounce back after...
Insane moment two teams of 600 boxers get into an incredible mega-brawl in a field outside Moscow in a bizarre tribute to Ivan the Terrible
A real-life boxing battle royale has taken place in Russia over the weekend with an insane 600 versus 600 brawl held on a field just outside Moscow. The event was called Walk the Field and was a tribute to Ivan the Terrible and his victory at the Battle of Molodi 450 years prior.
Blair Cobbs: Maurice Hooker is Tougher Opponent Than Alexis Rocha
Welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs), who battles Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs), this Saturday, August 6th on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson, has a new team in place. Cobbs is now training in Oxnard, CA with Roger Romo and his core team. Hooker vs. Cobbs, a 10-round bout, will take place at The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, broadcasted worldwide on DAZN.
Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'
Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card
Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
Spence Trainer on Preparing For Crawford: Errol's Gonna Have to Push It To The Next Level
The most anticipated fight in boxing is far from official, but Derrick James is already preparing his charge–and himself–as if it is just around the corner. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., indicated in a recent interview that he plans to put his fighter through an especially grueling training camp for a potential 147-pound unification showdown with Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.
Frank Warren: Joyce Beating Parker Puts Him in The Mix With Fury and Usyk
As BoxingScene.com reported on Wednesday, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce will take on former world champion Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER. The heavyweight collision between...
McKinson: I Get Excited About Being In That Danger Zone, To Be Able To Do It On Saturday
Michael McKinson has never shied away from a challenge. It’s the lack of a challenge from his past several fights that has irked the unbeaten Brit. That won’t be an issue this weekend, as Portsmouth’s McKinson (22-0, 2KOs) hits the road as a sizable underdog versus rising welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18KOs). The bout headlines a DAZN show from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, near Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Set For September 24; Announcement Thursday In London
Three months after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker stood side by side and prematurely announced their fight, the heavyweights will come together again Thursday in London to make it official. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the Joyce-Parker bout will be announced Thursday at a press conference in Joyce’s hometown. London’s Joyce...
Teofimo Lopez: I Took Over at 135, I'm Coming To Clean Out 140!
The Takeover 2.0 is 10 days away. Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified and lineal lightweight champion, will make his junior welterweight debut against Mexican veteran Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. Lopez is...
Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure
Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
Murat Gassiev vs. Carlouse Welch Set For August 26 in Serbia
According to the handlers for former cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev, the boxer is going to face heavyweight veteran Carlouse Welch (21-2-1, 18 KOs). As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Gassiev (28-1, 21 KOs) will return to the ring on August 26th in Serbia. The event is being targeted to land in an ancient castle in the country.
