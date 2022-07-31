Elevated flood risk Sunday as numerous showers/storms soak the area

www.wsls.com
Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing
ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward. Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.
WSLS
Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead
ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week. Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
Augusta Free Press
National Weather Service: Potential high water levels on Roanoke River starting Wednesday
Water levels on the Roanoke River are expected to rise rapidly on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and may fluctuate throughout the week. Appalachian Power posted an alert today on their Facebook page for boaters and recreational users downstream of the Leesville Dam. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warmer Monday with a few storms
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A nearby front will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Pockets of fog and spotty showers may impact some commuters Monday morning. While a few morning rain showers are possible, there is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain may linger into the evening hours.
WSLS
Roanoke River Bridge Reopens after over a year of repairs on Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – No matter what time of year it is, the Blue Ridge Parkway draws visitors from both near and far. Visitors come by to go bike riding and hiking, and others like parkway visitor Keith Simon enjoy fishing. “I like fishing, but no, just trail walking out...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
WSET
July 2022 set rain record for Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The intense rain on Sunday created a monthly rain record for Lynchburg. 4.44" was measured at the Lynchburg Airport. That set a new record for the most rain on any date in July. The most rain fell in less than two hours Sunday night. A...
WSLS
AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind. Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence; Riverland Rd. and Garden City Blvd. closed in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a large police presence on the southeast side of Roanoke on Thursday morning. WFXR News has learned that Riverland Road and Garden City Boulevard are closed to 9th Street on Thursday, Aug. 4. This is a developing story.
altavistajournal.com
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Leesville Dam
Appalachian Power wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Leesville and Claytor dams to know that water levels on the New and Roanoke/ Staunton Rivers could rise rapidly starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
WSLS
Roanoke City finishes updates to parks and playgrounds
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of several new playgrounds across the city. Parks like Raleigh Court, River’s Edge, and West End are part of the improvements. Garden City Parks also got much-needed improvements, with other parks slated for playground replacements in...
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
WSLS
WATCH: ‘Solutionaries: Safer Streets,’ live at 8 p.m. Thursday
WATCH IN THE YOUTUBE PLAYER BELOW AT 8 P.M. THURSDAY:. There were more than 41,000 traffic deaths in 2021 alone, but experts are creating solutions. Don’t miss the innovation keeping drivers and pedestrians safe. Safer streets can also mean ridding communities of violence and crime. In places like Danville,...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
wfirnews.com
Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles
Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke refreshment zone extended until Sept. 25
ROANOKE, Va. – Those looking to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage outdoors in downtown Roanoke will now have until late September to do so. Downtown Roanoke, Inc. announced in a Facebook post that its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has been extended through Sept. 25. It was initially set to...
