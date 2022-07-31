ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Elevated flood risk Sunday as numerous showers/storms soak the area

WSLS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsls.com

WSLS

Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing

ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward. Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week. Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warmer Monday with a few storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A nearby front will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Pockets of fog and spotty showers may impact some commuters Monday morning. While a few morning rain showers are possible, there is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain may linger into the evening hours.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens

ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
ROANOKE, VA
#Flash Flood
WSET

July 2022 set rain record for Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The intense rain on Sunday created a monthly rain record for Lynchburg. 4.44" was measured at the Lynchburg Airport. That set a new record for the most rain on any date in July. The most rain fell in less than two hours Sunday night. A...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind. Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City finishes updates to parks and playgrounds

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of several new playgrounds across the city. Parks like Raleigh Court, River’s Edge, and West End are part of the improvements. Garden City Parks also got much-needed improvements, with other parks slated for playground replacements in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: ‘Solutionaries: Safer Streets,’ live at 8 p.m. Thursday

WATCH IN THE YOUTUBE PLAYER BELOW AT 8 P.M. THURSDAY:. There were more than 41,000 traffic deaths in 2021 alone, but experts are creating solutions. Don’t miss the innovation keeping drivers and pedestrians safe. Safer streets can also mean ridding communities of violence and crime. In places like Danville,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfirnews.com

Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles

Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke refreshment zone extended until Sept. 25

ROANOKE, Va. – Those looking to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage outdoors in downtown Roanoke will now have until late September to do so. Downtown Roanoke, Inc. announced in a Facebook post that its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has been extended through Sept. 25. It was initially set to...
ROANOKE, VA

