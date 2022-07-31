Elevated flood risk Sunday as numerous showers/storms soak the area

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A nearby front will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Pockets of fog and spotty showers may impact some commuters Monday morning. While a few morning rain showers are possible, there is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain may linger into the evening hours.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO