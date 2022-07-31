ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City
SFGate

Update: Chp Reopens All Lanes Of Westbound I-80 After Fatal Collision

The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli

Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu.  “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy