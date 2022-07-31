Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

www.sfgate.com
What to wear to Outside Lands? Get the San Francisco weather forecast
"Typical summer weather" is in the forecast for San Francisco Friday through Sunday, when the annual Outside Lands festival will take over Golden Gate Park.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Median home prices fell everywhere in the Bay Area except Solano County in June
Some Bay Area counties have seen prices fall more than 7%.
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Why you can't fool the wrangler before horseback riding in San Francisco
No experience necessary - but they'll know if you're lying.
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
Update: Chp Reopens All Lanes Of Westbound I-80 After Fatal Collision
The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
Popular Malaysian eatery to reopen in San Francisco with a prix fixe menu
The menu will rotate often and highlight the varied cuisines found across Malaysia.
Rare Bay Area Legionnaires' outbreak in Napa County leaves 1 dead, 12 sick
One in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires' die from the disease.
San Francisco's German store closing after 48 years in Noe Valley
After nearly five decades of selling Ritter Sport bars and lingonberry jam, the one-of-a-kind shop is closing.
Saul's Deli in Berkeley has found new owners after a long search
"Sometimes the timing is right."
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Everything you need to know before you go to SF's Outside Lands
Going to Outside Lands is a lot like taking a big trip - you need to plan ahead.
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
