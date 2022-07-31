Michael Rodriguez loses appeal of 2017 murder conviction in fatal shooting of Julian Cartie

www.masslive.com
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days
HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times
Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
Norwich felon gets 5 years after caught dealing drugs, prosecutors say
NORWICH — A town man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being caught with a handgun and drugs while on probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Antoine Walker, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distribute...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day.
11 people shot in Hartford in 4 days, police say
HARTFORD — A shooting late Tuesday night injured two men, one critically, police said. They are the 10th and 11th people shot in the capital city in recent days, one of whom died. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street in the southern half of the city shortly...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
Providence Man to Serve 14 years in State Prison for Role in “Worst Shooting in City’s History”
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his role in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence, and for possessing a ghost gun in a separate incident.
Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Middletown Shooting
Police are looking for a 22-year-old who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown. Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown. Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with...
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
Seven Shot in Two Hartford Shootings; Community Leaders Calling for Action
A 23-year-old Hartford man died after being shot near 13 Winter St. in Hartford on Monday night. Two other people were also shot and one man is in critical condition. This comes just one day after four people were shot near 1994 Main St. in Hartford on Sunday night. Lt....
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
