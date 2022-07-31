Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized

EL CENTRO — Matt Dessert, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer, has announced his plans to retire from the county of Imperial by Thursday, Aug. 4. As the APCO since January 2017, Dessert, with the support of his staff, is responsible for regulating stationary sources of air pollution within Imperial County through permits and local rules to protect the health and quality of life of its residents.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO