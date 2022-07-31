Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized

sandiegocountynews.com
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Agents rescue migrant attempting to cross through canal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal. A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday. The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
K-9 team find two cars with illegal drugs in Imperial County
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Patrol says agents arrested two people who were accused of smuggling illegal drugs through the Highway 86 checkpoint. At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, agents stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations of the vehicle had...
Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas
The city of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits. The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA.
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
Matt Dessert Retiring As Air Pollution Control Officer
EL CENTRO — Matt Dessert, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer, has announced his plans to retire from the county of Imperial by Thursday, Aug. 4. As the APCO since January 2017, Dessert, with the support of his staff, is responsible for regulating stationary sources of air pollution within Imperial County through permits and local rules to protect the health and quality of life of its residents.
Cobblestone Properties Pays $25M for Southwest Arizona MHC
HARRI5 facilitated the cash sale of Las Quintas Oasis in Yuma. Cobblestone Properties has acquired Las Quintas Oasis, a 460-unit manufactured home community in Yuma, Ariz., for $25 million. The seller was Las Quintas Oasis R.V. Resort LLC, an entity linked to a private investor from Mesa, Ariz., according to Yuma county records. HARRI5 brokered the cash sale.
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County Board...
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis
Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday
BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
El Centro Police Investigating Man’s Shooting
EL CENTRO — Police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the 200 block of West State Street in El Centro. Officers responding to a report of an altercation and shooting at the location recovered...
