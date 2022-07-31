ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall

 4 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.

The pictures show the aquaplex's main indoor pool, as well as a look at the splash park and outdoor pool.

The city first broke ground on the aquaplex, which cost roughly $29.5 million, in July 2021.

City Manager Mary Bunting told News 3 that the city is trying to appeal to residents as well as visitors. She said part of the programming will include water safety and swim lessons, including a partnership with Hampton Public Schools.

Once open, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex facility will feature:

  • Eight-lane, 50 m. competition pool with two moveable bulkheads
  • State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems
  • Eight-lane, 25 yd. programming pool
  • 1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area
  • 760 on-deck competitor seating
  • Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi
  • 2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards
  • 2,030 sq. ft. multipurpose room
  • 1,270 sq. ft. team room
  • Culinary center concession food service

The price of admission has not yet been determined.

