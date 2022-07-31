Varsity Sports Network pulling out stops to showcase high school sports in Florida

Defensive tackle John Walker of Osceola and defensive end Kaven Call of Apopka will be teaming up at UCF next season. They took part in the Varsity Sports Network media day at Exploria Stadium on Saturday. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Local financial planner and former Apopka star Dan LaForest had a vision a few years ago. That vision was the Florida Varsity Sports Network and it has evolved nearly ten-fold what LaForest and partner Bobby Latimore had envisioned.

LaForest is a master promoter. When he sets his mind to something he does not take “No,” for an answer from anyone. His gumption, along with the hard work of his partners, has turned an idea into the only 24-hour, 7-days-a-week sports network in the country.

Now LaForest has even more visions of grandeur. Right now the network will stream live games from 22 sports on 16 channels, with other content like rankings shows, interview shows and more and more filling in the void when live sports are not available.

The VSN app can be dowloaded right at home via a Roku or Firestick account. It’s that simple. The 16 channels are broke down by Florida regions, so fans will not have to get bogged down watching sports from other counties if that’s what they desire, but all 16 regions are available to everyone.

VSN’s latest big venture is pulling off 16 football media day events across the state, and Saturday’s stop in Orlando was quite impressive with the venue being Exploria Stadium, which is the same facility used by the Orlando City Lions and Orlando Pride soccer teams.

There were 42 teams parading through Exploria and the event went off without a hitch, with photos, live video interviews and many other opportunities for local media to get all of their preseason interviews done in one place.

What’s making VSN even more successful is LaForest’s thought that media markets should not be competing entities. He’s opened up the network’s events to media of all types across the state. Saturday saw representation from all platforms, with newspapers, websites, TV stations and radio personalities all on site to gain whatever information they could.

LaForest’s philosophy? The more the merrier. Why shut out other media outlets? If they all work together the content provided by the streaming channels will become a huge draw. The only thing LaForest and his group need now are sponsors.

“People don’t know how this will impact high school sports in Florida,” LaForest said. “Once they do, sponsors will probably be jumping on board.”

Future state championships home?

One of the main topics bouncing around Saturday at the Orlando-area media day was about how perfect Exploria Stadium would be for the football state championships. The difficulty with the current set-up with games in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale is distance.

If a Pensacola team were to qualify for the state championship game for larger-class schools, the team and all of it’s fans would have to make a 9-hour drive to Fort Lauderdale. The same goes for the lower-class schools. Last year, Class 2A state champion Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna had to drive 6½ hours (466 miles) to Tallahassee.

Travel would be cut down significantly if the championships were to return to Orlando, and Exploria Stadium provides the perfect back-drop. It’s quaint, which would allow for a boisterous atmosphere and it seats about 25,500 people, as opposed to cavernous Camping World Stadium (70,229), which many people did not like. Fans may not fill the seats, but they could come close if teams traveled well with their fans.

With the new Florida High School Athletic Association executive director Craig Damon in charge, he seems to have an ear for listening to the concerns of the membership. Time will tell, but Exploria Stadium was the topic of nothing but positive reviews from every coach in attendance for media day Saturday.

What the FHSAA could be up against is a reluctance from Exploria officials, who are concerned that eight games in a three-day span would tear up the field.

Exploria Stadium is not a foreign concept to American Football. The Cure Bowl college football game was played in the new stadium in 2019.

The QB guru meets the QB prodigy

First-year Tohopekaliga coach Anthony Paradiso, who is known or his work with quarterbacks and a prolific passing game dubbed Air Diso, was on hand Saturday talking about his new quarterback, freshman Sabby Meassick.

Meassick has been around the local, regional and national camp circuit since he was 7-years-old. He’s special and at 14-years-old, already has a scholarship offer from the University of Florida, assuming new coach Billy Napier allows for the offer that was doled out by previous Gators’ head coach Dan Mullen. All these accolades despite never having played a down at the high school varsity level.

Paradiso has guided many quarterbacks into the record books with his dink and dunk pass attack, which makes big yardage out of numerous slant patterns and occasional deep balls. He made a star of Tucker Israel, who signed with Clemson in 2015. He also sent Kevin Sousa (Wake Forest) and Mike McFarlane (Costal Carolina) to Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

When talking about Meassick, Paradiso’s eyes light up.

“He’s the most developed quarterback as a freshman that I have ever worked with. He’s polished,” Paradiso said. “We’re going to throw it every play.”

Don’t think he won’t.

Burchfield comes full circle with East Ridge

Donnie Burchfield was once an assistant coach under the legendary Bud O’Hara and his successful program at East Ridge. But in 2012, O’Hara, who had been at East Ridge as head coach for 11 years, the only head football the school ever had at the time, was fired despite a record of 87-37.

Burchfield, part of the staff that was let go, eventually took the job as head coach at Mount Dora. That tenure was cut short when the Burchfield’s took on a pair of foster kids, adding to a family of six that suddenly became eight with six children. He had to make a decision, so he stepped down.

After stints as an assistant at South Lake and Eustis, Burchfield is back in the saddle as the head man at East Ridge, and the players are buying into his positive attitude.

“We just want to change the culture,” Burchfield said Saturday.

It needs changed. Since O’Hara’s firing and the opening of Lake Minneola High, which split the East Ridge enrollment, the Knights have won just 34 games in the nine seasons under four different head coaches.

OCP is back and more hungry

Orlando Christian Prep suffered a heartbreaking loss to end its season last year in a semifinal game of the Class 2A state playoffs. OCP had traditional power Jacksonville Trinity Christian on the ropes with a 12-point lead at halftime, but would see Trinity storm back to win the game 29-21

Several of the main stars are back for OCP and this time the players vow to not let this upcoming season end the way last year’s did.

Stellar quarterback Vilay Nikkoun leads the charge. The Rutgers commit has weapons, too, with slot receiver and dynamic return specialist Damarion Jenkins and running back Brian Thomas. The Warriors also return nine players on defense and they could well be even better than last year’s 10-2 team.

Football practice across the state begins Monday.

Baxter dons Miami shorts at media day

Cedric ‘C.J.’ Baxter, the No. 2-ranked player in the Sentinel’s Central Florida Super60 and No. 4 running back in the country according to 247 Sports, threw a bit of a curve ball at the media Saturday. Or was it?

The Edgewater running back, who will reveal his college choice at the school Aug. 10, showed up at Exploria wearing his Edgewater No. 4 jersey and a pair of shorts with a University of Miami logo sewn on.

Many figured it to be a bit of foreshadowing, but nothing is that simple in the world of college football recruiting. Baxter has a list of final four teams which includes Miami as well as Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.

Stay tuned.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays, who covers high school football, college football recruiting and the Orlando Magic for the Sentinel, can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .