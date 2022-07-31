Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
fox5ny.com
It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas
An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without a trace from several of its U.S. markets. In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped...
seattleschild.com
Seattle’s Child Summer Route 66: Your roadmap to family fun in AUGUST
Welcome to Seattle’s Child’s Summer Route 66 AUGUST, a map to guide you through August 2022. Whether you count it in months, weeks, days or hours, summer is the season for family doing and going. It’s the season of long, active, outdoor fun as you hike, bike, swim, dance and play close to home or across Washington State. It’s a time for lazy inside days spent reading, learning and watching creativity bloom from boredom. And, it’s the season of Washington’s major and most popular family-friendly fairs and festivals, the biggest and oldest of which are right here in Puget Sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
Comments / 1