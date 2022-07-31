A woman needed to be airlifted to Des Moines after falling off her horse and into a ravine in rural Guthrie County on Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the Middle Raccoon River west of Linden at approximately 9:47 a.m. on a report that a rider had been seriously injured in the accident. Through the use of a water rescue craft and ground ambulance, they were able to extricate her from the ravine. She was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services, and Panora Fire Department assisted in the rescue. As of Monday morning, authorities had not released the name of the woman injured in Sunday’s accident.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO