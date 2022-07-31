www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Night In Perry
The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 4, 2022
Richmond Wright, age 22, 2462 NW 152nd St, Clive, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled Or Revoked. Marvin Sarseno, age 20, 1814 Estella St, Perry, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an...
theperrynews.com
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
It’s summertime, when people are constantly doing outside activities, whether it be playing a sport, yard work, or just going on a trail ride. But things are bound to go wrong which is what happened Sunday on a horseback ride. Over along the Middle Racoon River, EMS was called...
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022
12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
1380kcim.com
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Her Horse Into A Ravine Sunday Morning In Guthrie County
A woman needed to be airlifted to Des Moines after falling off her horse and into a ravine in rural Guthrie County on Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the Middle Raccoon River west of Linden at approximately 9:47 a.m. on a report that a rider had been seriously injured in the accident. Through the use of a water rescue craft and ground ambulance, they were able to extricate her from the ravine. She was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services, and Panora Fire Department assisted in the rescue. As of Monday morning, authorities had not released the name of the woman injured in Sunday’s accident.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella
PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning. A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate […]
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
Police make arrest, release motive in killing of Des Moines man
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they believe that a planned drug-related robbery led up to the fatal shooting of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Police say a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot. “The person who transported him there […]
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown police make burglary arrest; looking for a second suspect
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple charges in connection to a burglary behind Smoking G's Restaurant, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Daniel Thomas Jefferson, 31, of Marshalltown, is charged with a burglary warrant out of Nebraska, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - third offense, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and attempted burglary.
