Mineola, NY

Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a woman was found dead in Mineola Saturday morning.

Officers say they were responding to a wellness check on Old Country Road when they found a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say

A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Teenager on Bicycle Struck by Car and Air Lifted to Hospital

The Fifth Squad is investigating a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross Mill Road from the west side to the east side at Roosevelt Avenue, a male was struck by a 2013 Gray Honda Accord traveling northbound on Mill Road. After striking the victim, the vehicle stuck a 2015 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound on Mill Road and continued northbound. The male, 14, suffered multiple injuries and was transported by Nassau County Police Helicopter 6 to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton

A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

