Heavy downpours Sunday, localized flooding possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Southern Kentucky from 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

A frontal boundary will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee Sunday into Monday morning. Some of those storms could bring heavy downpours and produce localized flooding.

Showers and storms will be around throughout the day, but are expected to become more numerous in the afternoon and evening.







If you are in an area that has recently received a lot of rain, is flood-prone, or is near a waterway, you need to be especially alert.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.