Sadr's Followers Set Up For Long Sit-in At Iraq Parliament

International Business Times
Iran Nuclear Talks Resume With Both Sides Playing Down Prospects
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Vienna with a meeting between Iran's chief nuclear negotiator and the EU's Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian state media reported on Thursday. Both Tehran and Washington have played down the prospect of a...
Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief
Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "We think they killed somebody else and announced it was the Al-Qaeda chief... there are many other places he could be hiding -- in Pakistan, or even in Iraq."
Iraq's Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates
Powerful Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in Iraq's elections last year, demanded Wednesday that parliament be dissolved and new national polls be called. Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations mission in Iraq called on leaders to "prioritise (the) national interest" and end the long-running power struggle.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
International Business Times
Chinese Warplanes Take To Skies, US Warships On Move Before Expected Pelosi Visit To Taiwan
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a...
International Business Times
US Kills Al-Qaeda Chief In Kabul Drone Strike
A United States drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in the Afghan capital, President Joe Biden said Monday, adding "justice had been delivered" to the families of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: US deploying F-22 fighter jets near Ukraine
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets are heading to Poland this week as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its fifth month. On Wednesday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced that F-22s from the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska landed at Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, England. The fighters are stopping at RAF Lakenheath on their way to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland.
nationalinterest.org
Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO
This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
International Business Times
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
nationalinterest.org
Time Is Running Out to Prepare for War in the Pacific
Our warning time to prepare for conflict in the western Pacific has expired. The clock is ticking. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan in defiance of vitriol and threats from the Chinese leadership. We are no longer in “warning time.” We are in “preparation time.” Hopefully, the world will recognize that in time.
International Business Times
Russia Accuses U.S. Of Direct Ukraine War Role, Grain Ship On Track
Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence,. about the...
Ukraine Violates War Laws, Endangers Civilians: Amnesty International
Amnesty International has previously accused Russia of war crimes and said that allegations against Ukraine "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks."
International Business Times
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says First Grain Ship 'Nothing', Economy In Coma
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. His downbeat comments, via video to students in Australia on Wednesday, came as...
International Business Times
West Could Trigger Nuclear War Over Ukraine, Russia Says At U.N.
The conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by NATO countries over the invasion, Russia said on Tuesday at the United Nations. At a nuclear nonproliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov rejected...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
americanmilitarynews.com
China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
