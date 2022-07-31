ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Philippine President Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos Dies

By Cecil MORELLA
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Corazon Aquino
Person
Fidel V. Ramos
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Reuters

U.S. pushes Russia to accept swap after Griner sentencing

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States pushed Moscow to accept a deal that aims to secure the release of two Americans detained in Russia after one of them, basketball star Brittney Griner, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison on a drug charge. read more.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Autocratic Hungarian leader Orban hailed by US conservatives

DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to receive a big welcome in the U.S. on Thursday from conservative admirers barely a week after the backlash at home and in Europe over anti-migrant remarks that one of his closest associates compared to Nazi rhetoric. Orban’s headline slot at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, one of the nation’s largest gatherings of conservative activists, has raised concerns about Republicans embracing an autocrat who has been criticized for undermining democratic institutions and consolidating power in his own country. Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Republican candidates fresh off GOP primary election victories Tuesday. Orban’s invitation to CPAC reflects conservatives’ growing embrace of the Hungarian far-right leader whose country has implemented hardline policies against immigration and LGBTQ rights, and is governed by single-party rule. Orban also is considered the closest ally in the European Union to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Filipino#Protestant#Th
The Associated Press

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — China conducted “precision missile strikes” Thursday in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China earlier announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. He said Japan protested the missile landings to China as “serious threats to Japan’s national security and the safety of the Japanese people.” Japan’s Defense Ministry also speculated that four missiles flew over Taipei, the capital city, crossing the mainland, according to a statement its embassy in D.C. posted on Twitter. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry did not deny the claim, saying that the flight path was “outside the atmosphere and is not harmful to the vast area on the ground it flies over.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy