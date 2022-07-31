Former Philippine President Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos Dies

www.ibtimes.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
Ukraine under pressure in east as NATO chief says Russia must not win
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.
Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner
The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
Day after Mexico mine collapse, families fret over 10 trapped miners
MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Families grew increasingly anxious on Thursday as they awaited word from rescue teams tasked with descending a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico to rescue 10 workers nearly 24 hours after an accident confined the crew deep underground.
U.S. pushes Russia to accept swap after Griner sentencing
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States pushed Moscow to accept a deal that aims to secure the release of two Americans detained in Russia after one of them, basketball star Brittney Griner, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison on a drug charge. read more.
Autocratic Hungarian leader Orban hailed by US conservatives
DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to receive a big welcome in the U.S. on Thursday from conservative admirers barely a week after the backlash at home and in Europe over anti-migrant remarks that one of his closest associates compared to Nazi rhetoric. Orban’s headline slot at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, one of the nation’s largest gatherings of conservative activists, has raised concerns about Republicans embracing an autocrat who has been criticized for undermining democratic institutions and consolidating power in his own country. Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Republican candidates fresh off GOP primary election victories Tuesday. Orban’s invitation to CPAC reflects conservatives’ growing embrace of the Hungarian far-right leader whose country has implemented hardline policies against immigration and LGBTQ rights, and is governed by single-party rule. Orban also is considered the closest ally in the European Union to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
'It's crazy': FBI Director Christopher Wray expresses deep concern for rising violence in US
Wray called election and politically motivated violence "almost a 365-day phenomenon," an outgrowth of the country's deep divide.
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — China conducted “precision missile strikes” Thursday in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China earlier announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. He said Japan protested the missile landings to China as “serious threats to Japan’s national security and the safety of the Japanese people.” Japan’s Defense Ministry also speculated that four missiles flew over Taipei, the capital city, crossing the mainland, according to a statement its embassy in D.C. posted on Twitter. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry did not deny the claim, saying that the flight path was “outside the atmosphere and is not harmful to the vast area on the ground it flies over.”
