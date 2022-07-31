Alabama church shooting suspect indicted for capital murder

www.foxnews.com
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Two Alabama Men Charged After Missing Woman's Mummified Remains Found In Storage Unit
Officials charged James Barrett and Edward Norman with abuse of a corpse for allegedly concealing Britta Lashley's body first in a motel that was under renovation and then in a storage unit. Two men in Alabama are in custody after authorities found the remains of a missing woman in a...
Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone
After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Handwritten letters believed to be authored by a missing California woman's alleged murderer may help lead authorities to the location of her body. According to KGO-TV, the family of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe were made aware of the letters Thursday, after detectives sent them a copy, detailing driving directions. Authorities believe...
Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
Autopsy Shows UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Was Stabbed 26 Times In Furniture Store Attack
UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was brutally attacked at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this year, and Shawn Laval Smith has been charged in her murder. A postmortem examination has revealed that the UCLA grad student killed in a seemingly random daylight attack at a furniture store was stabbed more than a dozen times.
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Father says he had to hide his son in a dumpster during Highland Park parade shooting: "That was all I could do"
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
80-year-old man sentenced for tasing and raping underage neighbor at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 39 years for raping his juvenile neighbor. Bernalillo County court records show David Sarver was handed the sentence July 6. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office,...
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Louisiana Mother Lied And Told Authorities Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son Was Abducted
2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was a student at Lots-O-Tots daycare center in Houma, Louisiana. When he first started daycare, Ezekiel was reserved and shy. Before anyone knew it, Ezekiel was entertaining the class with his dance moves.
New Orleans Man Charged After 2-Year-Old Brother Shot Himself with Stolen Gun at Gas Station
An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Louisiana after his 2-year-old brother allegedly shot himself Wednesday at a New Orleans gas station with a firearm that had been reported stolen. A press release from New Orleans Police confirms Zyaire Cornelius has been charged with one count each of possession of...
Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun
A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
