ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Alabama church shooting suspect indicted for capital murder

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone

After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Fox News

Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child

A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
FERNDALE, WA
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Episcopal Church#Capital Murder#Violent Crime
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas

Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy