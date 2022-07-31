Alabama church shooting suspect indicted for capital murder

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO