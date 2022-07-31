ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Donald Trump-themed burger restaurant in Texas becomes an unlikely tourist attraction and a hit with locals, report says

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas pays tribute to the former President.

Getty Images/Google Earth

  • A restaurant in Texas called Trump Burger has become a hit with locals, per The Houston Chronicle.
  • The restaurant is located in Austin County, where nearly 8 in 10 voters backed Trump in 2020.
  • Its owner told the Chronicle he opened the eatery out of appreciation for Trump's economic policies.

A Texas restaurant set up as a shrine to Donald Trump has become a hit with tourists and locals, its owner has claimed.

Roland Beainy, a second-generation Lebanese-American and Trump supporter, told the Houston Chronicle he opened the restaurant in Bellville, Texas in 2020, a year after moving back to the US after living in Lebanon for several years.

"Being an immigrant from a place where everything is bad and you work for almost $200, you see somebody like him to support the country and get the economy doing better. Me being an entrepreneur, I appreciate what he did," he told the newspaper.

Politically themed restaurants can become divisive, but the metrics appear in Beainy's favor given Trump won almost 80% of the vote in Austin County where Bellville is located in 2020.

One local told the Chronicle he wasn't very political but enjoyed eating there for the service, and found the decorations amusing, while another said the restaurant was packed on weekends.

Trump's approval rating among Republicans is falling, with a recent New York Times poll placing his support at 49%. But he remains the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination. Indeed, "Trump 2024" banners hang proudly in the restaurant.

In the meantime, Beainy told the Chronicle he has had to deal with the downsides of setting up a business dedicated to the President with the second-highest final disapproval rating on record .

"We got a lot of bad calls at the start – people who wanted to burn the place down," Beainy told the newspaper. "It was scary at first, but we don't have those calls anymore. We have a great following, and not all of them are Trump supporters. They come for the food and the service."

Beainy is hopeful that Trump will stop by for a meal one day, saying he has some contacts that could get to the 45th President. Based on previously reported eating habits , its menu could appeal to him given his fondness for McDonald's.

Tokyo-based Munch's Burger Shack had similar success when it dedicated a burger meal to Trump after he ate there in 2017.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 102

The Natural
3d ago

A very basic menu. Meatloaf, Hamberders, Well Done Steaks w/Ketchup and KFC. The four foods that have been attributed to be the "well known" secret behind his body!

Reply(6)
22
Army Vet Grunt
3d ago

i can't hear his voice without puking in my mouth, like i could get a burger down thinking about eating in a place that carries his namesake while thinking i would be contributing anything towards his infamy

Reply
19
magic one
3d ago

one more to go broke like everything he touches! the USA is no different as he definitely touched and history will eventually speak the facts rather than the right wing talking points.

Reply(1)
14
 

