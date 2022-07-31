‘Skull & Bones’ director talks “underlying story” and on land features

www.nme.com
Related
NME
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
NME
‘Escape From Tarkov”s Factory map “definitely bled” into ‘Marauders’ development
Upcoming extraction shooter Marauders was openly inspired by Battlestate Games‘ Escape From Tarkov, but Small Impact Games‘ lead developer Cameron Small says that his love of one particular map – Factory – has “definitely bled” into development. Speaking to NME, Small shared that he’s...
NME
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Dead By Daylight’ introduces Albert Wesker with ‘Resident Evil’ “sequel”
Behaviour Interactive has revealed Project W, an upcoming chapter of Dead By Daylight which will add three characters from Capcom‘s Resident Evil series – including Albert Wesker as a killer. Wesker will be known as The Mastermind in Dead By Daylight, and will hunt down survivors by utilising...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
NME
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Keanu Reeves’ kind gesture to 80-year-old fan goes viral: “It absolutely made her year”
Keanu Reeves‘ kind gesture to an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced online after being shared in a Reddit post. On the website, one person explained how their grandmother had developed a crush on the Matrix and John Wick star, since he reminded her of her late husband. After suffering a...
NME
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
The "She-Hulk" Creators Discussed The Show's Questionable CGI, And They Made A Good Point
“I know there’s lots of eyes on the CG and critique."
NME
Palma Violets and The Big Moon’s Gently Tender share rousing new single ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’
Gently Tender have shared their new single ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’. The band, made up from ex-Palma Violets members Sam Fryer, Will Doyle and Peter Mayhew alongside The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and guitarist Adam Brown, returned earlier this year, after being away since 2019.
NME
“Impossible” ‘Halo 2’ challenge with £16,000 reward beaten live on Twitch
A Twitch streamer has completed the commonly referred to hardest challenge in video games, the Halo 2 deathless LASO, and won $20,000 (£16,500) a month after it was issued. Streamer JerValiN has spent the last few weeks grinding out the nightmarish challenge, finally completing it yesterday (August 3). Issued by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL in June, this run of Halo 2 requires the player to beat it in LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) without dying, which is both the hardest in-game difficulty and with all Skull modifiers, making the game even harder.
NME
Girls’ Generation drop nostalgic teaser for comeback single ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have unveiled the first music video teaser for their highly anticiapted comeback single, ‘Forever 1’. On August 4 at midnight KST, South Korean music label SM Entertainment shared on its official YouTube channel the first teaser for ‘Forever 1’, the title track off the veteran group’s comeback album of the same name.
NME
Original ‘Prey’ developer is working on an unannounced game
The developer of the original 2006 Prey, Roundhouse Studios, is seemingly working on a new unannounced project according to a LinkedIn profile, alongside helping Arkane Austin co-develop Redfall. Developer Brad Fawaz’ profile suspiciously states “coming soon” under their experience at Roundhouse Studios (spotted by Klobrille), and seems to be in...
NME
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
NME
Netflix cancels teenage vampire series ‘First Kill’ after one season
Netflix has cancelled teenage vampire series First Kill after one season. According to Variety, the streamer made the decision based on the show’s viewing figures compared to the cost of production. The news comes almost two months after Netflix released all eight episodes of the first season in early...
NME
‘Batgirl’ directors “saddened and shocked” by film’s cancellation
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have released a statement following the film’s cancellation by Warner Bros. On Tuesday (August 2), the studio abruptly axed the film and announced it would no longer be released on streaming service HBO Max as originally intended. The project, which was...
NME
Siwon to miss SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ Manila showcase after testing positive for COVID-19
SUPER JUNIOR‘s Siwon will miss out on their upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Manila following a positive COVID-19 test result. The singer’s positive PCR test was revealed by Label SJ in an announcement on August 3 informing fans that Siwon will not be at the group’s concert set to take place this August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. “We are deeply sorry,” the announcement read, promising that SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun will still be performing at the concert.
NME
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
Comments / 0