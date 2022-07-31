ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Defender To Leave Club for Championship Side

By Soumyajit Roy
Manchester United have agreed to sell young defender Ethan Laird on loan to Championship side Watford, according to a report

Manchester United have agreed to sell young defender Ethan Laird on loan to Championship side Watford, according to a report.

The United academy graduate looks set to embark on his fourth spell on loan away from the club and his third in the English second tier, having previously spent his time at MK Dons, Swansea City and Bournemouth.

Having joined the English side back in July 2017, the England youth international gradually progressed through the ranks in United's famous academy to make his way into the first team.

The 20-year old full back made his senior debut for the Old Trafford club in November 2019 when he was named in United's starting lineup for a UEFA Europa League group stage clash against Kazakhstan outfit Astana.

IMAGO / News Images

His first loan spell away from the club was with League One side Milton Keynes Dons, during the latter half of the 2020-21 season.

Laird then spent the 2021-22 season at Championship sides Swansea City and Bournemouth, spending the first half of the season at the Welsh club before travelling to the south to continue his development with the Cherries.

The defender joined United's pre-season training this summer and was a part of the travelling squad to the tours of Thailand and Australia.

And according to the Manchester Evening News , Laird is now set to join recently relegated Watford in the EFL Championship on a season-long loan.

The report states that his move to Vicarage Road will be completed once United's pre-season schedule concludes on Sunday with a home game against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

