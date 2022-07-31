Mark Hubbard says he could not believe his hole-in-one: 'embarrassing'

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
"Good grief" PGA Tour pro ripped after moaning about 2023-2024 schedule
James Hahn appears to have an issue with the newly-released PGA Tour schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The 40-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner took to social media to outline his thoughts on the changes that have been made. Next season will mark the final time the PGA Tour has a...
The LPGA Might Not ‘Survive’ LIV Golf Threat
The global golf business is simultaneously threatened and fascinated by LIV Golf’s challenge to the established PGA Tour. But the more immediate threat could be to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), where female stars compete for a fraction of the prize money awarded their male counterparts. Founded in...
theScore
John Daly 'begged' Greg Norman for spot on LIV Golf
John Daly said he "begged" LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman for a spot on the Saudi-backed circuit during a recent interview with Piers Morgan. "I play two-to-three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour, and you know, we don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour," Daly said. "So, I almost feel like, 'OK, I'm not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'
Golf Digest
The top 30 nice guys on the PGA Tour
“Nice” is subjective. Particularly this year, when the ongoing schism in professional golf has challenged traditional notions about right and wrong. It’s possible to be an ethically upright person who isn’t pleasant to strangers, just as it is to be a cordial backstabber to one’s friends. To compile our list of the 30 Nicest Guys on Tour, we interviewed and surveyed more than 120 players, caddies, media members, golf executives, locker-room attendants and tournament volunteers. We asked specific questions and open-ended ones, and Tony Finau’s name came up more than anybody else’s. Now, people have varying opinions of what constitutes a nice guy, and far be it for us to narrow this definition. The sole criterion was current PGA Tour membership, so you won’t see European or senior-circuit individuals on this list. But if you are looking for a through line on the players below, it is this: the inclination and consistency of treating people—no matter their station—with respect and civility. (2019 rank in parenthesis)
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
The NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension on Wednesday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had three days after Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game suspension onto Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NFL・
Fox News
775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0