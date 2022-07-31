Nottingham Forest complete signing of Orel Mangala

www.90min.com
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
PSG complete signing of Renato Sanches on five-year deal
PSG have completed the signing of Reanto Sanches from Lille on a long-term contract.
West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals
West Ham working on deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley's Maxwell Cornet
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business
David Moyes discusses signing Gianluca Scamacca & West Ham's transfer business.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal won't wilt on Premier League opening day again
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners will not falter on the opening day of the Premier League season as they did last year.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks
Aaron Ramsdale explains what it is like to receive a team talk from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
Charlotte FC complete signing of full-back Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC have completed the signing of full-back Nathan Byrne following his departure from Derby County, the club announced Thursday. As revealed by 90min, Byrne completed a medical with the expansion club ahead of their 3-0 win over DC United at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, with an agreement already reached between the two parties.
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
