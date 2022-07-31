Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

www.fox35orlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers have a suspect in custody after a shooting Thursday morning left a man dead and another hurt in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
WESH
1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half
ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Family of 5 found dead in Orlando murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
fox35orlando.com
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Caden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
fox35orlando.com
Family searching for dog after their car was stolen out of a parking lot, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A family is asking for help finding their dog, "Lolly." Titusville Police is looking for the person who stole a car out of a Walmart parking lot. "Lolly" was inside the car when it was taken on July 15th, according to police. The car was later found,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
Florida Police K-9 Shot & Killed, Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
Max the Belgian Malinois had been with his handler seven years
Bay News 9
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. Officers said the crash involved...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered' in line of duty, officials say; suspect shot and killed by officers
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, with investigators saying the suspect responsible was then shot and killed by officers at the scene. Police said K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect,"...
positivelyosceola.com
Person found dead in car in Kissimmee Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say
A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola deputies said they were called about a suspicious incident at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. When they arrived they found the dead person in a car in the parking lot.
Comments / 0