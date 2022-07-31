ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers have a suspect in custody after a shooting Thursday morning left a man dead and another hurt in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half

ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Downtown Orlando#Retirement#Violent Crime#Opd#Crimeline
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. Officers said the crash involved...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Person found dead in car in Kissimmee Red Lobster parking lot, Osceola deputies say

A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Osceola deputies said they were called about a suspicious incident at the Red Lobster on 7780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. When they arrived they found the dead person in a car in the parking lot.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy