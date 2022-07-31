ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

By Ken Margolfo
 4 days ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday.

Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave.

The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time.

The South Central Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating and any witnesses are asked to call North Haven Police at 203-239-5321.

