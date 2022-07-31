ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

The heat is back on

By Cassie Wilson
KWCH.com
 4 days ago
www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Temps tumble a tad today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be a tad cooler than the past few days, but afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are above average, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter. Triple digit temps return...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Friday/Saturday - Extreme Heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat will set in across the area for Friday and Saturday. Widespread 100 degree temperatures and sunshine will be common both days and it will certainly feel hotter with humidity factored in. Please exercise caution if working outdoors and check on those without AC, and don’t forget the pets.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold front brings some storms to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will continue sweeping across Kansas today. Some storms, mainly over south-central Kansas, are possible after 3 p.m. into the evening, though most will remain dry and widespread severe weather is not expected. Before the thicker clouds and storm...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Only slightly cooler - if you want to call it that

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to a cold front moving through the area, much of the state will see highs below 100 degrees for Thursday afternoon. While it’s not a big cool down, at least the mercury isn’t moving in the other direction. There will be some potential...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert - Extreme heat for Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat hangs on for Tuesday as Kansas is set to experience more 100 degree weather ahead of a midweek front. Major changes in the weather are not likely to happen in the coming days, but it may cool off a bit for northern Kansas by midweek.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather alert day: Triple digits give way to weak cold front

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the steamy 70s will top-out between 100-105 this afternoon and the humidity (over central and eastern Kansas) will make it feel a few degrees hotter. A weak cold front...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita man drowns in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
WICHITA, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri

SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

What’s next after constitutional amendment vote in Kansas?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With nearly 1 million votes cast on the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion protections in Kansas, 59 percent voted “no.” With abortion still protected in the state constitution, the big question now is, what could this mean for Kansas and the country?. Tuesday’s vote...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) -- $6,000 Sign-On Bonus | Legend Senior Living| $23.00 - $26.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140419 | Qualifications: • Current license as LPN (as required by state guidelines). •College CPR certification. •Organized, flexible and self-motivated. Legend Senior Living has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newton Schools: Skunk situation ‘slowly improving,’ track reopened

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton school district on Wednesday, Aug. 3, provided an update to a stinky situation that’s kept people off the high school track for several days. The district reported progress Wednesday, announcing on its Facebook page that its traps have caught five of the 11...
NEWTON, KS
fortscott.biz

Temperatures soar in Kansas: Don’t leave children in cars

Temperatures are forecasted to climb back into the 90s across Kansas again this week, and the Kansas Department of Transportation, emergency responders and health advisors remind parents and caregivers to never leave a child in a car. Heat risks for children can occur even when outside temperatures are much lower....
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey

COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
KANSAS STATE

