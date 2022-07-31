Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage to close after over 50 years of business

hudsonvalley.news12.com
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
5-foot alligator surrendered by owner to Suffolk County SPCA
Officials say a five-foot alligator was turned over to the Suffolk County SPCA and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Pomona gas station raises money for worker's child who has rare genetic disorder
A Hudson Valley gas station is raising funds to help an employee's child who has a rare genetic disorder.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing food from Port Jefferson supermarket
According to police, the man stole food from ShopRite of Port Jefferson, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway, on July 24.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Suffolk DA: Postal worker from North Babylon stole Costco reward checks worth thousands
A North Babylon man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of Costco rebate checks while working as a U.S. postal worker.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing wallet at Patchogue store
According to police, the man stole the wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St., on July 30.
Animal advocacy group calls for shut down of Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
An animal advocacy group is raising concerns about Sloth Encounters after it was slapped with multiple violations by the town of Islip.
Cleanup underway after gas main struck in Mohegan Lake
News 12 was told a contractor hit a gas line in the parking lot of Sunmark Credit Union.
News 12
Officials: Sirius XM DJ, USPS mail carrier arrested on LI for narcotics trafficking
Police say a Sirius XM DJ and a mail carrier have been arrested on Long Island in a narcotics trafficking case. Federal officials joined Nassau County law enforcement Thursday to announce the indictments in what they call a major drug trafficking scheme involving cocaine and fentanyl. Officials announced the arrest...
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment
A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Officials: Fire at multifamily home in Stamford injures firefighter, displaces 8
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire this morning at a three-story home in Stamford. Eight people have been displaced, officials say.
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Yonkers temple asks for public's help after fire damages building
The Northeast Jewish Center in Yonkers is in need of some serious community support after a fire ripped through the temple.
