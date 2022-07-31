Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola apartment building

hudsonvalley.news12.com
Suspect In Custody After 39-Year-Old Woman Found Shot, Killed In Mineola
A suspect is in custody after a homicide that occurred at an apartment building on Long Island. Officers in Mineola responded to a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police...
Arrest made after woman found shot to death in her Mineola home
Officers found 39-year-old Marivel Estevez shot to death in her home on Long Island over the weekend. Nassau County police announced on Wednesday an arrest has been made in the case.
News 12
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
A total of 27 cars were damaged when a man went down an East Meadow street smashing windows early Thursday. The trail of broken glass and damage happened along Cambridge Street and East Meadow Avenue around 8:30 a.m. near the East Meadow post office. Police say they have arrested one...
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Peekskill police: Man arrested in shooting of women in car; suspect sought in 2nd shooting
The Peekskill Police Department gave an update on two shootings that took place in the city.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Alert Center: FDNY battles 3-alarm fire in vacant Bronx building
A three-alarm fire broke out in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx after midnight, according to the FDNY.
Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out
Fairfield police identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in the crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.
Police: Valley Stream man arrested for striking teen boy on bike, hitting car and fleeing scene
Shakyai Brownlow is charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
Yonkers temple asks for public's help after fire damages building
The Northeast Jewish Center in Yonkers is in need of some serious community support after a fire ripped through the temple.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing wallet at Patchogue store
According to police, the man stole the wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St., on July 30.
News 12
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker on Monday allegedly over cold French fries. Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton
A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
Police: Multiple people injured after BB gun shootings within the last 24 hours in NYC
Police are now investigating two separate incidents involving BB guns as multiple people, including two young girls, were injured within the last 24 hours.
Long Island man fatally shot after answering knock at door
HUNTINGTON STATION, New York (PIX11) — A Huntington Station man was fatally shot after answering a knock at his door early Tuesday, according to authorities. Byron Martinez, 23, answered the door of his residence on 5th Avenue near West 9th Street around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release. But […]
Elmont man accused of stealing 10-year-old niece's inheritance
According to the Queen's DA, 51-year-old Wagner Recio used fake records to assume ownership of a Queens home he jointly owned with his late brother.
Man found with deadly gunshot wound to head inside car in Queens: NYPD
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards lived just […]
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
