Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead
Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
BBC
Iowa shooting: Child and parents shot dead while camping
A six-year-old girl and her parents have been shot dead while camping in the US state of Iowa, police have said. The bodies of Sarah and Tyler Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula were found in their tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The couple's nine-year-old son survived...
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.
