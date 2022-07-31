ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Euro 2022 team of the tournament

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2py3fS_0gzPY0Dg00

Stars of the future and unlikely heroes have emerged during Euro 2022, while others have cemented themselves as the best on the continent.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the team of the tournament.

Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxH0S_0gzPY0Dg00
Dutch keeper Van Domselaar stepped up her game after unexpectedly being called into action (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Netherlands keeper Van Domselaar was not even supposed to start during her side’s title defence but an injury to captain Sari Van Veenendaal in the opening match forced her 22-year-old understudy into the limelight.

She delivered, turning out a tournament-topping 23 saves before her side bowed out to France in the quarter-finals. With Van Veenendaal announcing her retirement this week, Van Domselaar looks set for more regular appearances.

Beth Mead (England)

A shoo-in for this list who could walk away with the Golden Boot after netting six goals in five matches for the Lionesses prior to the final, including a hat-trick in England’s 8-0 group stage win over Norway. It was a decisive victory over a quality side that felt like an early turning point in this tournament, when England started to wonder if it really could come home.

The Arsenal striker, who used her omission from Team GB’s Tokyo Olympics squad last summer to fuel her brilliant Euros, also averaged one assist per match heading into the final.

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Mead’s Golden Boot rival netted both goals in Germany’s 2-1 semi-final with France, setting a record in the process. The skipper scored at least once in all five of the eight-time European champions’ matches, with no other player in the competition’s history netting in as many contests in a single Euros.

Injuries prevented Popp from participating in the last two editions, and the Olympic gold medallist has certainly made the most of finally getting to play in 2022.

Alessia Russo (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRKKo_0gzPY0Dg00
Russo’s backheel in England’s semi-final is a contender for goal of the tournament (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

A few England attackers could claim a spot here, but this tournament has firmly established the 23-year-old as one of the country’s brightest lights of the future. The super-sub scored four times in the lead-up to the final, landing her behind just Mead and Popp on the tournament table despite never starting for Sarina Wiegman.

Russo’s beautiful back-heel in the 68th minute of her side’s 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden was a perfect emblem of the sort of swagger England have developed over the course of the tournament.

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)

Asllani converted from the spot in her country’s 5-0 group stage win over Portugal, but it was her ability to set up others that proved most vital in sending her side through to their meeting with England in the semi-finals.

The unselfish team-mate tied England’s Fran Kirby for the second-most assists, teeing up Jonna Andersson’s vital strike in their 1-1 group stage opener with the Netherlands, and covered the second-highest distance of any player in the Euros.

Keira Walsh (England)

Walsh’s skill and patience in midfield have been critical in the build-up to England’s tournament-leading 20 goals prior to the final – seven more than the second-placed Germans. She has been praised by team-mate Jill Scott for her intelligence on the pitch, commanding and breaking up play with equal measure and achieving an impressive 90.2 per cent passing accuracy, as well as two assists, through the end of the semi-finals.

Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

Many have pointed to the battle in midfield as what could decide Sunday’s final, with Oberdorf’s name the most frequently cited as a possible spoiler to England’s trophy hopes. The 20-year-old already has experience on the big stage, having made history in 2019 as the youngest World Cup player for her country.

Her ability to anticipate play, time her challenges, and tournament-leading 20 tackles have put the Wolfsburg standout in contention for Player of the Tournament.

Lina Magull (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAi8x_0gzPY0Dg00

Oberdorf is not the only anchoring German force in midfield, with Lina Magull also adding a composed and intimidating presence for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side. The versatile Bayern Munich star, who will boast England’s Georgia Stanway as a team-mate this season, also has two goals and one assist in four matches this tournament.

Millie Bright (England)

The Lionesses have not just scored the most goals so far in these Euros – they have also conceded just one, in their quarter-final clash with Spain. Much of this has to do with the impressive performance put in by centre-back Bright, who has anchored England’s back line and provided steady assurance when her team-mates have relinquished possession in dangerous areas.

It has been enough to impress former Lioness Fara Williams, who said the Chelsea star was England’s best player of the competition.

Sakina Karchaoui (France)

Karchaoui was instrumental in earning France a trip to the semi-finals, her 42 balls recovered putting her behind just England skipper Leah Williamson in the overall tournament table. The speedy PSG defender also turned provider twice in their opening matches to help France finish top of group D.

Mapi Leon (Spain)

England knew they faced a different challenge when they lined up against Spain in their quarter-final clash following dominant group stage wins over their Group A opponents.

Jorge Vilda’s side’s tournament-leading possession and passing accuracy, combined with their masterful, tiki-taka style seemed to flummox the Lionesses, who were goalless through the first half. Leon’s 39 balls recovered were good enough for third overall, while the Barcelona star also took a tournament-leading 22 corners.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia. England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.
SPORTS
newschain

Jake Wightman in confident mood as he looks to add to World Championships title

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble. The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday. Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium...
SPORTS
newschain

Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox. Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.
SOCCER
newschain

Patrick Vieira backing Eberechi Eze to be key player for Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira demanded an end to comparisons between Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, insisting the Eagles midfielder will not be stepping out of anyone’s shadow when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League curtain-raiser. Gallagher’s successful loan spell with Palace in 2021/22 helped earn him international recognition with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Jonna Andersson
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Alexandra Popp
newschain

Colin Jackson urges kids to ‘have a go’ after Euro 2022 and Commonwealth Games

Former athletes Colin Jackson and Dani Rowe have said the Commonwealth Games and Lionesses’ Euros victory have made 2022 a “hugely important” year in sport, particularly for inspiring young people. Ex-Team GB cyclist Rowe and former world champion hurdler Jackson both praised the UK’s top sports stars...
SPORTS
newschain

England thump New Zealand to set up India semi-final at Commonwealth Games

England will face India on Saturday with a place in the Commonwealth Games final at stake after routing New Zealand, chasing down a meagre 72 in just 11.4 overs to top Group B. After a seven-wicket win in their most dominant display at Birmingham 2022 so far, England avoided a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Gb#England#Arsenal#Tokyo Olympics
newschain

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined for six weeks in major blow for Everton

Everton have been dealt a major blow ahead of the new Premier League season after manager Frank Lampard revealed Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be sidelined for six weeks. The 25-year-old England striker sustained what Lampard called a “freak” knee injury in training ahead of Everton’s fixture against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Glenn Middleton strike earns Dundee United a stirring victory against AZ Alkmaar

Glenn Middleton scored a stunning second-half goal as Dundee United pulled off one of their biggest European results in recent decades by defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on an exhilarating night at raucous Tannadice. The 22-year-old winger only joined the Terrors from Rangers last Friday and marked his home debut by...
SOCCER
newschain

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year contract with Blues

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Brighton send Poland defender Michal Karbownik on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Brighton defender Michal Karbownik has joined German second-tier club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old Poland international is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Albion since signing from Legia Warsaw in 2019. He spent last season with Greek champions Olympiacos. Seagulls pathway development manager Gordon Greer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary. Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.
SPORTS
newschain

Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp. The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019. Benson also brings with him Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tottenham without suspended Richarlison for Southampton opener

Tottenham will be without new signing Richarlison for their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on Saturday. The Brazilian must wait to make his Spurs debut after he was last month handed a one-match suspension for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled onto the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jack Laugher felt ‘loads of pressure’ before winning latest Commonwealth crown

Jack Laugher admitted he felt the pressure after a high-scoring performance saw him successfully defend his Commonwealth Games one-metre springboard title. Fellow Englishman Jordan Houlden also put in an impressive performance to secure bronze on his Commonwealth debut. Houlden had led for a period of the competition but it was...
SPORTS
newschain

Celtic winger Liel Abada misses ‘big brother’ Nir Bitton following summer move

Celtic winger Liel Abada admits he misses “big brother” Nir Bitton but the Israeli aims to continue his development this season without his mentor. Abada’s transition to life in Scotland last season was made far smoother by the influence of his international team-mate, who left Glasgow after nine years in the summer to join Maccabi Tel Aviv.
SOCCER
newschain

Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy