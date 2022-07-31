Weather Now: Sprinkles, Few Showers Late Tonight Into Monday

Good evening all!

We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies for tonight with sprinkles and a few showers developing overnight towards daybreak. It’s not going to be a washout and really won’t help us in our drought deficit, but we’ll take anything we can get.

The muggy weather will make a return to our area, especially for Monday and beyond. Dew points will reach the 60s and 70s as we look for another potential heat wave for mid-week.

Monday looks to be warm and a touch more humid with more clouds than sun. Scattered sprinkles and showers are also possible throughout the day.

Widely scattered sprinkles and showers will move through during the morning hours.

Again, it won’t be a washout by any means and we could certainly use the rain.

Look for some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon as some sun will make an appearance. The sprinkle chance will continue as well.

Spot showers and sprinkles continue for the afternoon/evening hours.

JULY RAINFALL SO FAR AT THE AIRPORT IN WARWICK RI

Let’s recap the month of July in terms of rainfall. For all 31 days, T.F. Green International Airport recorded below half an inch of rain. Nearly 3 inches below normal!

As a result, the lack of rain has worsened our drought. As of the latest update we are now seeing severe drought conditions across much of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and that extends well north of our area. Moderate drought conditions are found on the Cape and islands.

MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST: August 6th thru 12th

Overall the weather pattern for the next few weeks does not favor a lot of rain. While we will have chances for showers at times, widespread episodes of long-lasting rain are not expected. Meanwhile, our temperatures next few weeks will be running well above average, which includes a potential heatwave next week.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.