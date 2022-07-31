ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Weather Now: Sprinkles, Few Showers Late Tonight Into Monday

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ygi6K_0gzPXYw600

Good evening all!

We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies for tonight with sprinkles and a few showers developing overnight towards daybreak. It’s not going to be a washout and really won’t help us in our drought deficit, but we’ll take anything we can get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0gzPXYw600

The muggy weather will make a return to our area, especially for Monday and beyond. Dew points will reach the 60s and 70s as we look for another potential heat wave for mid-week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfUom_0gzPXYw600

Monday looks to be warm and a touch more humid with more clouds than sun. Scattered sprinkles and showers are also possible throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTyft_0gzPXYw600

Widely scattered sprinkles and showers will move through during the morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9sDa_0gzPXYw600

Again, it won’t be a washout by any means and we could certainly use the rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2nbS_0gzPXYw600

Look for some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon as some sun will make an appearance. The sprinkle chance will continue as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PU6ZC_0gzPXYw600

Spot showers and sprinkles continue for the afternoon/evening hours.

JULY RAINFALL SO FAR AT THE AIRPORT IN WARWICK RI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir7UL_0gzPXYw600

Let’s recap the month of July in terms of rainfall. For all 31 days, T.F. Green International Airport recorded below half an inch of rain. Nearly 3 inches below normal!

As a result, the lack of rain has worsened our drought. As of the latest update we are now seeing severe drought conditions across much of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and that extends well north of our area. Moderate drought conditions are found on the Cape and islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMecm_0gzPXYw600

MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST: August 6th thru 12th

Overall the weather pattern for the next few weeks does not favor a lot of rain. While we will have chances for showers at times, widespread episodes of long-lasting rain are not expected. Meanwhile, our temperatures next few weeks will be running well above average, which includes a potential heatwave next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lo225_0gzPXYw600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYwLT_0gzPXYw600

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Warm, Muggy Overnight; Sunny Wednesday

Good evening! Temperatures reached 91 degrees at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and we’re tracking some more heat for the remainder of the week. Breezy southwest winds will keep the coast in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be sustained around 10-15mph with gusts 20-25 mph in the afternoon. For tonight, we’ll see dry […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lion King reference fuels Cumberland to Little League Regional

CUMBERLAND (WPRI) — A rally for the record books – after losing to Portsmouth in the opening round of the Little League state tournament, Cumberland won four straight games becoming the first team since 2006 to advance to regionals from the loser’s bracket. “It gives us a lot of confidence that, even if we go […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Warwick, RI
State
Massachusetts State
Warwick, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sprinkles
WPRI 12 News

Cumberland LL preparing for regionals in CT

(WPRI) – For the fifth time since 2010, a little league baseball team from Cumberland will represent the state of Rhode Island in the regionals. New this year, the R.I. champion will participate in the newly-created Metro Region and compete against the state champions from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. The Metro Region is […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Boston subway line to be shut down for 30 days for repairs

Transit officials are taking what they are describing as the “unprecedented” step of shuttering one of Boston’s four major subway lines for 30 days to allow for track and signal work — the latest in a string of frustrating developments for Boston-area commuters who have suffered through fires, stalled trains and subway slowdowns.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy