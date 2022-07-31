Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing

www.wkrn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.
WKRN
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to...
WSMV
Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life. The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Pray’: Neighbors lean on prayer after triple stabbing in South Nashville
According to police, John Donaldson stole his mother’s car after fatally stabbing her and injuring his sister-in-law at the Highland on Briley complex and then drove to his brother’s home on Hickorydale Drive.
‘I just want justice’: Family, friends remember man gunned down outside Antioch gas station
One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man, who was shot and killed in what Metro Police are calling a targeted shooting.
WSMV
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
WKRN
Man charged with attempted aggravated assault
One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Crews clearing overturned trailer
Crews are working to get a section of Whites Creek Pike reopened after a trailer overturned. Country singer, T. Graham Brown, raising funds for …
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
WKRN
Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville
A deadly shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Nashville. Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. MNPS new safety plan. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
WKRN
Metro Police update on deadly Nashville stabbings
Metro Police give update on the investigation into three stabbings that are linked in Nashville. Two women were killed and a third was critically injured. Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and sisters-in-law.
WKRN
Chief Drake on capture of stabbing suspect
MNPD Chief Drake addressed media Tuesday after the arrest of the suspect in two deadly stabbings. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and friends remember man gunned down outside …. Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing …. Tanker truck...
WKRN
Nashville triple stabbing investigation
Metro police have captured a man accused of stabbing three women that have been identified as his family members. Two of them have died - his mother and sister-in-law. A third woman is critically injured and being treated at an area hospital. The suspect's brother spoke with News 2.
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
Comments / 1