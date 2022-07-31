ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing

WKRN
 4 days ago
www.wkrn.com

WKRN

Shooting victim is home invasion suspect

Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. 4 Kentucky police officers charged in Breonna Taylor …. Savannah man wanted by US Marshals. Monkeypox cases in TN at 39. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life. The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Detroit

Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged with attempted aggravated assault

One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville

A deadly shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Nashville. Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. MNPS new safety plan. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police update on deadly Nashville stabbings

Metro Police give update on the investigation into three stabbings that are linked in Nashville. Two women were killed and a third was critically injured. Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and sisters-in-law.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chief Drake on capture of stabbing suspect

MNPD Chief Drake addressed media Tuesday after the arrest of the suspect in two deadly stabbings. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and friends remember man gunned down outside …. Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing …. Tanker truck...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville triple stabbing investigation

Metro police have captured a man accused of stabbing three women that have been identified as his family members. Two of them have died - his mother and sister-in-law. A third woman is critically injured and being treated at an area hospital. The suspect's brother spoke with News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN

