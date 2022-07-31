Fire scorches Laser Street house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

GREECE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO