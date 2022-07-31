Fire scorches Laser Street house

www.whec.com
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured
Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Man Attacked during attempted robbery on Otis Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 27-year-old man was attacked last night during an attempted robbery on Otis Street on Wednesday night. Rochester police responded around 10 p.m. and found the victim on Lyell Avenue suffering from multiple cuts to his body. RPD said a suspect tried to rob the...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Jay St. Homicide Victim Identified
Police have identified the man shot and killed in his car on Jay Street last week as 42-year-old Kailee White Senior of Rochester. White was found dead in the car on the 400 block of Jay Street last weekend. There are no suspects in custody and police are still working...
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC)— Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run on Lake Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a 19-year-old bicyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on Lake Avenue near Burley Road. The man was riding southbound just after midnight when he was hit by a vehicle coming the opposite direction, according to police. That vehicle did not stop.
Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
Third person charged in June murder on Genesee and Sawyer street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A third person has been charged for the June murder of Brandon McClary, 22, on the corner of Genesee Street and Sawyer Street. Willie Shipmon, 24 of Rochester, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on those charges on Sunday.
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
RFD investigating overnight house fire on Laser St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out. A […]
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Law enforcement honors fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Emotions were flowing through Blue Cross Arena as several officers filled the space to remember the life of Rochester Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Commanding Officer of RPD Special Sections Captain Ray Dearcop says Officer Mazurkiewicz was not only a team member but a close friend. "When...
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
