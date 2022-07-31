ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Former Philippine president Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos dies

By Cecil MORELLA, NOEL CELIS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XMK3_0gzPTer400
Former president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace in the Philippines, has died aged 94 /AFP

Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said Sunday.

Known as "Steady Eddie" for his unflappable demeanour during the country's regular moments of upheaval, he was frequently pictured chewing unlit cigars as he guided the Philippines with a sure hand from 1992-1998.

A career military man who never previously held elected office, his professorial conduct was unlike the bombastic image of many Filipino politicians.

He was also the first Protestant to win the top office in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation, despite opposition from some in the Church. He later made an aggressive push for family planning to rein in rapid population growth.

But like other top officials of his generation, Ramos played a role in the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, which saw thousands killed and thousands more arbitrarily imprisoned.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, who took office last month.

"He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."

Ramos's family is expected to release a statement later Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.

The European Union delegation in the Philippines expressed its condolences, describing Ramos as a "dedicated statesman" and "pillar of democracy".

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, Ramos had a lengthy career in the armed forces, including combat against communist guerrillas, and was deployed in the Korean War as part of the Philippine contingent.

He was later commander of the paramilitary Philippine Constabulary -- the key institution that enforced the brutal repression of dissent after Marcos declared martial law in 1972.

Ramos's moment of truth came in February 1986, when popular outrage was hitting its peak over the murder of opposition leader Benigno Aquino and massive regime cheating in a snap election.

Sensing Marcos's weakness, a group of young military officers and their leader, defence secretary Juan Ponce Enrile, plotted to seize power but were found out.

Facing arrest, Enrile and his allies holed up in the military headquarters in Manila and appealed to the public to protect them from an imminent government attack.

Ramos joined their rebellion, withdrawing his support from Marcos and inspiring many others to rise up as well.

Soon, millions were massing in the streets for the peaceful "People Power" revolt that sent the dictator into exile and ushered in Corazon Aquino as president.

- 'My atonement was revolt' -

Aquino promptly appointed Ramos as military chief and then defence secretary in gratitude.

He would prove to be a crucial ally to Aquino as the military rebels who sought to topple Marcos soon turned their sights on her.

He led the loyalist forces that helped quash the coup attempts against her from 1986 to 1989.

When elections came in 1992, Aquino gave her endorsement to Ramos, which was crucial to him winning the presidency despite the opposition of influential Catholic Church figures.

As president, Ramos solved a crippling power crisis caused by years of under-investment in energy, and broke up cartels in telecommunications, aviation, and shipping -- boosting a moribund economy that reaped a period of renewed growth.

He also made peace overtures to communist guerrillas, Muslim separatists and military coup-plotters.

In the end, only the communists refused to sign agreements with his government.

Ramos was also a key, early supporter of Rodrigo Duterte as he waded into national politics with his run at the presidency in 2016.

After Duterte's landslide victory, Ramos even served as the president's special envoy to Beijing to ease tensions over the disputed South China Sea.

But the relationship swiftly soured and he publicly criticised Duterte's expletive-laden speeches, his moves away from the US alliance and his anti-drug campaign that claimed thousands of lives.

Ramos was also aghast at Duterte's decision to allow Marcos to be buried in the national Heroes' Cemetery despite the damage his dictatorship caused to the Philippines' economy and social order.

When a Marcos daughter tried to link Ramos to the abuses of her father's rule, Ramos said he had already apologised and made amends for his role.

"My atonement was leading the military and the police" in the revolt that toppled Marcos, he said.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Blinken to meet new Philippine leader on alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with Washington expecting a close alliance despite rights concerns. Blinken will meet Marcos in Manila on August 6 as part of efforts "to strengthen the US-Philippines alliance" including on energy and trade, the State Department said.
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

Navy secretary warns Asian aggressors will face Western might

MANILA, Philippines — Any Asian aggressor who violates the sovereignty of other countries in the region risks punitive counter actions, just like what Russia is confronting now for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. secretary of the Navy said in a veiled warning to China’s increasingly assertive behavior.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Corazon Aquino
Person
Fidel V. Ramos
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Filipino#Protestant
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy