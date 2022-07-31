www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
The Windows Club
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox
Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
Digital Trends
Discord is making its Android app more like iOS, and in a good way
If you own an Android phone, you may have noticed that the iPhone gets new features from your favorite apps before Android devices do — or, in some cases, not at all. Discord is changing that by switching to React Native for its Android app. According to a blog...
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
How to install Windows 11 and 10 on Steam Deck
Windows 11 and Windows 10 work on the Steam Deck now that Valve has officially released drivers for Microsoft's operating system. It's not as simple as hitting a download button, though. In this guide, we're going to show you how to install Windows on the Steam Deck, both to the internal solide-state drive (SSD) and from a microSD card.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the Opera Web Browser on Linux
While most Linux distributions come with Firefox, every major web browser now has a Linux version—even Microsoft's own Edge. With Chromium-based browsers becoming the web's de facto default, Linux users may need one to supplement Firefox. Opera is a great Chromium-based alternative, and it's been around even longer than...
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
How to delete DirectX Shader Cache in Windows 11/10
If you want to delete DirectX Shader Cache in Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, then it is possible to remove DirectX Shader Cache using the Disk Cleanup tool and Windows Settings. This article explains both methods, and you can follow any of them as per your requirements. What is...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
IGN
Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11
Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
Digital Trends
How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription
So you signed up for a free trial of Apple TV Plus and just decided, "Meh, it's not for me." Or maybe you've had it for a while now and just want to save the $5 per month fee or try something else — hey, that's your business. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
Digital Trends
Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150
While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 10
Visual Studio 2022 features a text editor, profiler, interface for GUI apps, IntelliSense, and code completion. Programmers use this tool to develop a wide variety of desktop and mobile applications, websites and web services, and other computer programs. Furthermore, it aims to be accessible to software developers with varying experience levels.
Digital Trends
The best keyboards for typing and writing
Whether you’re punching up an email or crafting the next great American novel, a solid keyboard is a must-have if you spend a lot of time writing. Having a great keyboard for writing will improve your typing speed and accuracy, which means you will spend less time correcting errors and writing more.
Comments / 1