2 displaced after house fire in Durham, officials say

Family of 4 rescued from Durham apartment fire
Durham, N.C. — A family of four was rescued Thursday morning from an apartment fire. Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. Smoke was visible in the breezeway of the apartment building, according to the Durham Fire Department. Firefighters said one apartment had...
cbs17
Truck collides with train in Durham; intersection closed
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in Durham Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue, Durham police said. No one was injured, police said. After the collision, a white truck...
WRAL
Broken windows, smashed toilets: Extensive damage found at Durham community center
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Broken windows, smashed toilets: Extensive damage found at Durham community center. Local leaders in Durham believe vandals are behind the destruction. But, investigators said they...
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting on E. Cornwallis Road
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m., police said officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road, near Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church. After arriving, police say they found two...
Witnesses report over a dozen gunshots near Durham store where multiple men were shot
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses describe hearing dozens of rounds of gunfire. Multiple police...
'They're using scare tactics': Raleigh Fire Chief fires back to social media post
The Raleigh Fire Department Fire Chief assures residents that public safety is not at risk while the search continues to fill dozens of positions.
cbs17
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
cbs17
Wreath-laying honors Raleigh officer who died 27 years ago in line of duty
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers on the anniversary of her death. Officer Denise Holden died in a car accident August 4, 1995 while responding to a call and she was honored with a wreath laying ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Raleigh Police Memorial display.
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
cbs17
Durham sheriff will pay you $100+ for these guns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is offering up to $200 per firearm as part of a gun buyback program. Back in April, almost 100 firearms were turned in and taken off the streets. “I was pleased to see our community turn out in great...
cbs17
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
cbs17
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
cbs17
Chapel Hill food giveaway restarts after delivery truck broke down
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill’s weekly food distribution was back up and running Wednesday. It was a week after the truck carrying its food broke down and caused many families to miss out on food they rely on every week. Town officials say anywhere...
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
cbs17
WATCH: Crews battle SUV blaze after Moore County crash; 1 taken to hospital
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week. The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.
Two arrested from fatal shooting of 19-year-old along 15-501 in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Durham along Highway 15-501. Jeremiah Dixon was killed along 15-501 North near Pickett Road around 8:30 on the night of June 14. Nicolas Martin, 19, of Durham, and a 17-year-old male...
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
