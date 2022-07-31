Candidate Q&A: State House District 42 — Anthony Makana Paris

www.civilbeat.org
Neal Milner: Can Hawaii Remain A 1980s Oasis In A Modern Political World?
Hawaii is in a long-time political bubble that will last through the coming midterms as well as the general election in November. After that, though, certainly by the 2024 elections, there is a strong chance that our bubble will burst. For now, while the rest of the country’s politics go...
Cayetano Continues To Pump Money Into Her Campaign As Her Fundraising Falls Short
Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano continued to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars of her own money into her campaign for governor last month, and has now loaned her campaign a total of $2.235 million in an effort to keep up with the well-funded apparent frontrunner in the race for Hawaii governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Candidate Q&A: Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee — John Waihe‘e IV
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Waihe‘e IV, candidate for Office of Hawaiian Affairs at-large trustee. The other...
Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District — Joe Webster
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Joe Webster, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu...
Hawaii Is The Only State Not Seeking Federal Buyouts To Move Residents Away From Floods
KAUNAKAKAI, Molokai — When Bridget Mowat moved to Molokai from Maui in 1976, a sandy beach offered a protective barrier between her home and the ocean. In the ensuing years, the beach has drastically shrunk. The sea is now threatening to swallow Mowat’s home in Kapa‘akea on Molokai’s south shore, a structure built on Hawaiian Home Lands where her in-laws once lived. She said her family secured the lease to the homestead in the late 1930s, and five generations currently live on the six-acre property that was once used to raise cattle.
By Land And Space: How GOP Candidates For Governor Plan To Diversify Hawaii’s Economy
More funding for agricultural initiatives and government support to help new industries top the list of economic proposals from the leading Republican candidates for governor. Hawaii has been dependent on tourism since the fall of large-scale ag operations, particularly sugar, beginning in the late 1990s. Economic diversification has been a talking point in nearly every election since then.
Can Patrick Branco’s Mainland Backers Buy Him A Seat In Congress?
WASHINGTON — A flood of special interest money has entered the Democratic primary race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and it’s all working toward the same purpose — sending state Rep. Patrick Branco to Washington. Mainland groups with super PACs have spent more than $1 million...
All 3 Top Candidates For Hawaii Governor Have Lucrative Side Jobs
Financial disclosures filed this week, other state and federal reports and records in Hawaii and out of state show the top Democratic candidates bring in significant amounts of cash through private business entities. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has a business through which he contracts his services as an emergency room...
Lee Cataluna: Attack Ads Are Hurting More Than Just Their Political Targets
Much has been said about how bad the negative campaigning is this year and how all those low-blows and sucker punches are landing on the targeted candidates. But they signed up for the fight. What about the damage that those attack ads do to us?. That stuff isn’t confined to...
Lawsuit Seeks Compensation For Inmates Over Hawaii’s Response to Covid-19
The Hawaii correctional system botched its response to the pandemic so badly that the state should pay compensation to prison and jail inmates who became infected with Covid-19 or died from the disease, according to a lawsuit filed in Circuit Court. The lawsuit filed in Honolulu by the firm of...
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
Chad Blair: Mud-Slinging In Hawaii’s Primary Is Getting Ugly
To judge from two 30-second political advertisements airing on local airwaves, Jill Tokuda is a pistol-packing mama and Sylvia Luke is as corrupt as the day is long. Opponents of Tokuda, the former state senator running for Congress, and Luke, the state representative running for lieutenant governor, think they can elevate their preferred candidates by tearing down the front-runners.
Battle For Central Oahu Senate Seat Pits Incumbent Against Well-Known City Councilman
Incumbent Bennette Misalucha isn’t even half way through her first term as a state senator, but she’s already facing what could be her second tough election. Misalucha, a Democrat, was first appointed to the Senate District 16 seat in July 2020 after Breene Harimoto died. She then beat Republican Kelly Kitashima by about 1,100 votes in a special election to hold onto the seat.
Cancer-Causing Fuel Components Detected In A BWS Monitoring Well In Honolulu
For the first time, a Honolulu Board of Water Supply monitoring well, located southeast of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, tested positive for a set of chemicals that are associated with fuel, including carcinogens, the utility said Thursday. The civilian drinking water system remains safe, BWS said. But...
High Carbon Dioxide Levels Raise Concern About Air Ventilation In Hawaii Schools
As students return to school this week with masks optional, the state Department of Education found that 73 classrooms in seven schools on Oahu had high levels of carbon dioxide, which is a sign of poor air flow that may contribute to the spread of Covid-19. The department also said...
Wife Of Defense Contractor Detained In Hawaii Says Stolen ID Is Her Real Name
This story was written by AP reporter Brian Melley. The wife of a U.S. defense contractor who along with her husband is charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is.
UH Task Force Detects Fuel In Navy Water After It Was Deemed It Safe
Samples taken from the Navy water system tested positive for jet fuel after the military and the state health department declared it was safe to drink, according to testing by University of Hawaii researchers. The findings – contradicting the stance of the Navy and the Hawaii Department of Health, which...
Blangiardi: Concrete Cracking Could Push Honolulu Rail’s Opening To Next Year
The long-anticipated opening of rail’s first 10 miles might be delayed again – this time pushed to early next year – as structural engineers investigate “serious” cracks in the concrete pillars that support several future western stations, according to Honolulu’s mayor. “Before, I felt...
Waianae House Race Highlights The Democratic Party’s Power In Hawaii
Former Rep. Jo Jordan and Rep. Cedric Gates are facing off against each other for the fifth election in a row, vying to represent Waianae, Makaha and Makua in West Oahu. Their rivalry has a history. Filing as a Democrat in 2016 for what was then District 44, Gates, 29,...
Candidates Seeking Big Island House Seat Differ On Style, Campaign Fundraising
A pair of millennials is squaring off in the upcoming Democratic primary for House District 3 that includes parts of Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Kurtistown and Keaau on the Big Island’s windward side. Incumbent Chris Todd, 34, and opponent Shannon Matson, 36, will face one another in the Aug. 13...
