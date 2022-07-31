Powell: Fish fry is always on the menu at Lake Erie's Long Beach

How sweet it is to live on the shores of Lake Erie, the source of what we know is the best fresh water fish in the world.

People can brag about the big steak they had for dinner or who makes the best pulled pork, but for me it’s local fish lightly breaded and sautéed, leaving the delicate fish flavor intact.

This opinion is ongoing year around, but resurfaces on visits to Long Beach, a neighborhood on Lake Erie near Oak Harbor, Ohio, where I have visited the Rev. James Say and his sister Mary Ellen Say for 30 years. Father Say, a gourmet cook, and I became friends when he was the priest at St. Casper’s Parish in Wauseon, and I did a story on the dinner he prepared for the high bidders at a church auction.

Visitors to Long Beach soon learn that fishing is a passion of many of the summer residents and that fresh perch or walleye, or maybe both, are mainstays in the neighborhood. Fish fries are popular outdoor summer events: The fishermen generously share their catches, and the cooks are just as generous giving their time-honored recipes.

On a visit to the Says in July, Jim showed his fondness for Thai food by making a delectable hot and sour soup as an appetizer to a better than ever walleye and perch dinner. Because he experiments as he cooks with exotic ingredients, there is no recipe for the soup, but I did come home with two fish recipes Long Beach fishermen and cooks willingly shared.

When Jim and Mary Ellen decided to cook the walleye neighbors had given them, Debbie Klippstein explained the formula for cooking fish she often uses for herself and husband Bill at their Long Beach home.

Debbie emphasized that the breading mix is not an original recipe, but one she uses for both perch and walleye. But when walleye is on the Klippstein menu, Debbie adds another step. She soaks the fish in Carnation milk for several hours to eliminate any wild taste.

It’s like I said, at Long Beach you are rarely without fish stories or the real thing and neighbors to share both. As we were enjoying cocktails on the patio before cooking the walleye from generous fishermen, Bryan Polauf surprised us with a platter of fried perch. Bryan is an engineer at the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Long Beach, but like many guys at the lake, he enjoys fishing and cooking the fish.

Bryan has an added incentive when it comes to fish. He is active at the Knight of Columbus in Port Clinton, and that includes the popular fish fries.

Bryan says the breading recipe he used for the perch he brought is very close to the one used at the K of C for the public fish fries.

“We like to keep it simple,” he says.

The simplicity includes a can of beer mixed with the beaten eggs, and not just any beer out of the frig, but Yuengling. He recommends Pioneer flour for fish because it is finer than others he has used.

If you can’t go fishing, or don’t want to pay top dollar for lake perch, or have generous neighbors like those at Long Beach, there will be plenty to buy and enjoy at the “Four Ps” Festival in Port Clinton that’s held all three days over Labor Day. The Ps in the intriguing title stands for Perch, Pierogi, Peaches, and Polka. Sounds like a fun time.

The Four P tickets are $8 or $20 for all three days.

Long Beach Fish Breading

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

Seasonings as desired

2 eggs, well beaten

For walleye, add 1 can Carnation evaporated milk.

Combine flour and cornmeal; mix well with choice of seasonings. For perch, dip into beaten eggs, and then dredge in flour/cornmeal mixture.

For walleye, Deb Klippstein always soaks the fish in Carnation milk overnight or from early in the morning until suppertime.

Canola is the preferred oil to sauté the fish.

Port Clinton K of C Perch Breading

Pioneer flour, fine for fish

Salt and pepper

Paprika and garlic salt to suit

2 eggs

1 can Yuengling beer

Mix seasonings into flour. Beat eggs and stir in beer. Dip perch in egg/beer mixture; then dredge in seasoned flour. Fry to a golden brown.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.