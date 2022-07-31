ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Powell: Fish fry is always on the menu at Lake Erie's Long Beach

By By Mary Alice Powell / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xCMs_0gzPOw6b00

How sweet it is to live on the shores of Lake Erie, the source of what we know is the best fresh water fish in the world.

People can brag about the big steak they had for dinner or who makes the best pulled pork, but for me it’s local fish lightly breaded and sautéed, leaving the delicate fish flavor intact.

This opinion is ongoing year around, but resurfaces on visits to Long Beach, a neighborhood on Lake Erie near Oak Harbor, Ohio, where I have visited the Rev. James Say and his sister Mary Ellen Say for 30 years. Father Say, a gourmet cook, and I became friends when he was the priest at St. Casper’s Parish in Wauseon, and I did a story on the dinner he prepared for the high bidders at a church auction.

Visitors to Long Beach soon learn that fishing is a passion of many of the summer residents and that fresh perch or walleye, or maybe both, are mainstays in the neighborhood. Fish fries are popular outdoor summer events: The fishermen generously share their catches, and the cooks are just as generous giving their time-honored recipes.

On a visit to the Says in July, Jim showed his fondness for Thai food by making a delectable hot and sour soup as an appetizer to a better than ever walleye and perch dinner. Because he experiments as he cooks with exotic ingredients, there is no recipe for the soup, but I did come home with two fish recipes Long Beach fishermen and cooks willingly shared.

When Jim and Mary Ellen decided to cook the walleye neighbors had given them, Debbie Klippstein explained the formula for cooking fish she often uses for herself and husband Bill at their Long Beach home.

Debbie emphasized that the breading mix is not an original recipe, but one she uses for both perch and walleye. But when walleye is on the Klippstein menu, Debbie adds another step. She soaks the fish in Carnation milk for several hours to eliminate any wild taste.

It’s like I said, at Long Beach you are rarely without fish stories or the real thing and neighbors to share both. As we were enjoying cocktails on the patio before cooking the walleye from generous fishermen, Bryan Polauf surprised us with a platter of fried perch. Bryan is an engineer at the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Long Beach, but like many guys at the lake, he enjoys fishing and cooking the fish.

Bryan has an added incentive when it comes to fish. He is active at the Knight of Columbus in Port Clinton, and that includes the popular fish fries.

Bryan says the breading recipe he used for the perch he brought is very close to the one used at the K of C for the public fish fries.

“We like to keep it simple,” he says.

The simplicity includes a can of beer mixed with the beaten eggs, and not just any beer out of the frig, but Yuengling. He recommends Pioneer flour for fish because it is finer than others he has used.

If you can’t go fishing, or don’t want to pay top dollar for lake perch, or have generous neighbors like those at Long Beach, there will be plenty to buy and enjoy at the “Four Ps” Festival in Port Clinton that’s held all three days over Labor Day. The Ps in the intriguing title stands for Perch, Pierogi, Peaches, and Polka. Sounds like a fun time.

The Four P tickets are $8 or $20 for all three days.

Long Beach Fish Breading

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

Seasonings as desired

2 eggs, well beaten

For walleye, add 1 can Carnation evaporated milk.

Combine flour and cornmeal; mix well with choice of seasonings. For perch, dip into beaten eggs, and then dredge in flour/cornmeal mixture.

For walleye, Deb Klippstein always soaks the fish in Carnation milk overnight or from early in the morning until suppertime.

Canola is the preferred oil to sauté the fish.

Port Clinton K of C Perch Breading

Pioneer flour, fine for fish

Salt and pepper

Paprika and garlic salt to suit

2 eggs

1 can Yuengling beer

Mix seasonings into flour. Beat eggs and stir in beer. Dip perch in egg/beer mixture; then dredge in seasoned flour. Fry to a golden brown.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beacon

Yellow perch fishing blossoms around Lake Erie Islands

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing is on fire right now. How long have we been waiting to make that statement?. The big question right now is how long will the summer perch bonanza last after meager perch catches in spring and early summer. I’m hoping to give the walleye fishing a three- or four-week break while feasting on the excellent numbers of jumbo perch being hooked on perch and crappie rigs worked on or near the bottom of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Prime Catawba lots available at Peach Tree Estates

The infrastructure for the spacious Peach Tree Estates will soon be approved by the EPA, and eight 1.5-acre country estates will be constructed on beautiful Catawba Island by American Servicing Corp. of Findlay, Ohio. “The roads are already cut in, and the ponds will be done soon, as well. We...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
California Lifestyle
Port Clinton, OH
Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oak Harbor, OH
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Powell, OH
sent-trib.com

City Park vandalized with blue hair dye

City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Fish Fry#Lake Erie#Auction#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Parish#Thai
cleveland19.com

6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
VERMILION, OH
WTOL 11

AAA to help out with passport renewal, offer travel tips

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With an increase in people trying to scratch that international travel itch, more people are seeking to renew their passports. Roadside assistance and travel agency company AAA has seen a significant surge in people requesting passport help. The business is chipping in with some extra help to make the process a little easier for consumers.
PERRYSBURG, OH
wktn.com

FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event

Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Large fire breaks out at Weston apartment building

WESTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Numerous residents are without a home after a fire destroys an apartment building Thursday. The buildings are located on Oak St., just off of Highway 235 in Weston. According to the Weston Fire Chief, the call came in around 8 a.m. When they arrived they found...
WESTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

62nd Annual Chicken BBQ Held In Lyons

The 62nd Annual Chicken BBQ was held in Lyons this past weekend. The event however is more than what its name suggests. It took place at the Lyons Community Ball Park on Friday, July 29th, Saturday July 30th and Sunday July 31st. On Saturday, the event holds a ... PLEASE...
LYONS, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Brewery opening in Swanton

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of Oncore Brewing in Swanton. It is described as an owner/brewer operated brewery and taproom at 14249 Airport Highway, Ste. 1. Oncore Brewing is owned by Keith Baker and Dale Black. Baker will brew all the beer that will be served on-site. Both have been long time craft beer lovers and they have over 30 years combined homebrewing experience. This will be useful as Oncore Brewing creates unique and classic beers for all to enjoy. Oncore’s mission is to create unique beers and ciders for all walks of life to enjoy in an inviting atmosphere. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
SWANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy