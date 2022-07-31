ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday

WTHR
 4 days ago
www.wthr.com

K945

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

‘It's just disheartening’ | Thieves posing as new students burglarize several central Indiana yoga studios in weekend spree

INDIANAPOLIS — Yoga studios are meant to be calming, welcoming spaces where people can step in to relax and unwind from daily stress. In the greater Indianapolis area though, two separate police agencies are now seeking more information about the identity of two women who posed as new students at multiple yoga studios, then stole credit cards, wallets, and other items.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kitchen incubator opens in Indianapolis City Market

The Indianapolis Black Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Black Business Month with a new spot at City Market. Its called "SOUL of the City," a kitchen incubator that's home to four restaurants and caterers. All of the operators are first-time business owners. Anita Williams, chair of the Indianapolis Black...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Noblesville gluten-free bakery picked up by Walmart.com

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A local gluten-free bakery is now available nationwide through the click of a button. Jennifer Wiese lives with her husband and four sons in Noblesville. Her son, August, was diagnosed with autism when he was younger. That's when Jennifer learned a gluten-free diet could help August.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
#State St#Wireless Zone#St Fishers#West
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Immigrant-inspired school opens its doors for first time on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The charter school that’s inspired by the Latinx and immigrant experience finally has opened to students. A recent partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools helped make it happen. Francisco Valdiosera, the executive director of Monarca Academy, said, “Really, this has been a dream come true for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club

When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box

MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN

