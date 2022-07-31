Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday

www.wthr.com
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
‘It's just disheartening’ | Thieves posing as new students burglarize several central Indiana yoga studios in weekend spree
INDIANAPOLIS — Yoga studios are meant to be calming, welcoming spaces where people can step in to relax and unwind from daily stress. In the greater Indianapolis area though, two separate police agencies are now seeking more information about the identity of two women who posed as new students at multiple yoga studios, then stole credit cards, wallets, and other items.
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Kitchen incubator opens in Indianapolis City Market
The Indianapolis Black Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Black Business Month with a new spot at City Market. Its called "SOUL of the City," a kitchen incubator that's home to four restaurants and caterers. All of the operators are first-time business owners. Anita Williams, chair of the Indianapolis Black...
Noblesville gluten-free bakery picked up by Walmart.com
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A local gluten-free bakery is now available nationwide through the click of a button. Jennifer Wiese lives with her husband and four sons in Noblesville. Her son, August, was diagnosed with autism when he was younger. That's when Jennifer learned a gluten-free diet could help August.
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
The Cradle at Monon 30 opens on Indianapolis' north side
Where the Monon Trail meets 30th Street on the near north side of Indianapolis, a new outdoor entertainment venue is open.
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
WISH-TV
Immigrant-inspired school opens its doors for first time on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The charter school that’s inspired by the Latinx and immigrant experience finally has opened to students. A recent partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools helped make it happen. Francisco Valdiosera, the executive director of Monarca Academy, said, “Really, this has been a dream come true for...
Current Publishing
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
munciejournal.com
August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box
MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
Greenwood National Night Out: ‘Our way of giving back’
Families enjoyed burgers, music and a bounce house in a downtown Greenwood park Tuesday to celebrate a strong relationship between police and the community during the annual National Night Out.
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
